Week 6 non-Eagles rooting guide

The Philadelphia Eagles are not a good football team. Fortunately for them, neither are any of the other teams in the NFC East, so they're likely to at least be in the hunt for the division title all season long, especially now with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott done for the season.

And so, we'll continue on plotting the ideal outcomes for other games around the league as if the Eagles have a chance to contend this season, even though, again, they aren't good. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious.



Early Sunday games

• Football Team at Giants: It's good for the Eagles if each of these teams win some games, so they're not drafting high enough to take an elite quarterback prospect. I like the Football Team's chances of winning some games this year more than I like the Giants', so it's best if the Giants win the games they have a reasonable chance of winning.



• Falcons at Vikings: It's better if the Falcons keep losing, because they could end up with a worse record than the Giants or the Football Team, thus having a higher pick and their choice of the first quarterback (Trevor Lawrence?) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, it doesn't matter what the Vikings do this season in terms of the Eagles' need to beat them out for a wildcard, because the Eagles aren't getting a wildcard berth. It's 4 seed or bust.

• Bears at Panthers: If the Eagles luck into the playoffs, ideally, they'll get a first round game they can actually, you know, win. The Bears are 4-1, so maybe it's best if they just keep winning and get the 5 seed? The Eagles can beat that team.



• Lions at Jaguars: Piling on the theme of finishing higher in the draft order than the Giants or Football Team, the Jaguars are a threat to take a quarterback in 2021, so the more games they lose, the better.



• Browns at Steelers: It doesn't matter who wins this game, but it's at least worth keeping an eye on, since the Eagles play the Browns later this season.



Later Sunday games

• Packers at Buccaneers: It would be fun to watch Tom Brady run off the field without shaking hands again like a little baby. Also, in order for the Bears to earn the 5 seed, the Packers would have to win the NFC North.



• Jets at Dolphins: Again, the Jets could be quarterback shoppers.



Primetime

• SNF: Rams at 49ers: If the Niners get a quarterback, they could be a juggernaut, so it's best if they win games.



• MNF: Cardinals at Cowboys: Duh.



Irrelevant to the Eagles

Texans at Titans Bengals at Colts Broncos at Patri*ts Jets at Dolphins Chiefs at Bills

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader