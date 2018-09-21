Time to make weekend plans with our guide to what's going on in Philly

There's a lot going on in Philly this weekend, from the start of Center City Restaurant Week to the opening of "Terror Behind the Walls" at Eastern State Penitentiary.

Find something fun to do in our roundup below, whether you're looking for a spot to eat and drink, something family-friendly or an early Halloween event.

Food & Drink

This Saturday, there are three big Oktoberfest celebrations in the city.

The South Street Oktoberfest will be back for the 10th year out front of Brauhaus Schmitz. Over in Fishtown, neighbors Frankford Hall and Fette Sau will host the eighth PHLOktoberfest.

Xfinity Live! will also host a beer-fueled celebration by the stadiums.

Restaurant Week begins Sunday, so make your reservations quickly.

More than 100 popular restaurants – like High Street on Market, Bud & Marilyn's, R2L and Sampan – are participating. With so many choices, it's going to be hard to pick which spots to visit.

Family-Friendly Fundraisers

On Saturday, fans can meet the beloved goalie before a drive-in movie in Chester Springs, Chester County.

The event will benefit the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Support the Jamel C. Morris Foundation this Saturday by playing mini-golf with friends and family.

The foundation, which was started after a tragic hit-and-run, provides scholarships to promising low-income African-American students to attend Drexel University's College of Engineering.

Early Halloween

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 31, a guided skyline tour with a Halloween twist will be offered at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.



57 floors up, you'll learn about Philly's spooky history.



The haunted house in Eastern State Penitentiary is officially open for the season.



At "Terror Behind the Walls," attendees can decide if they want to watch the frightening action unfold around them, or become immersed in the terror.



Those who choose the truly interactive experience may be grabbed, held back, sent into hidden passageways or even temporarily separated from their groups.



