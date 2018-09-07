Hang with Flyers legend Bernie Parent at fundraiser to save animals

Main Line Animal Rescue recently became an affiliate of the Pennsylvania SPCA. To celebrate, they're hosting a fundraiser with a drive-in movie and special guest on Saturday, Sept. 22, in Chester Springs, Chester County, where Main Line Animal Rescue is located.



The evening will start with a meet and greet with Philadelphia Flyers legend Bernie Parent. The beloved superstar goalie will be there at 5:30 p.m. to greet fans.

At 7:30 p.m., the drive-in movie will start. The 2004 family-friendly favorite "Miracle" will be screened. The movie follows the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team on their run to victory against the seemingly invincible Soviet Union team.

In addition, the evening will also include games, prizes, food trucks and adoptable animals.



Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for kids ages 6 to 12. Additionally, front and second row seats for the drive-in are available for $250 and $150 (includes six tickets).



Drive-In at Main Line Animal Rescue

Saturday, Sept. 22

5:30 p.m. | $7-$10 per person

Main Line Animal Rescue

1149 Pike Springs Road, Chester Springs, PA 19425



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.