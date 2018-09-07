More Events:

September 07, 2018

Hang with Flyers legend Bernie Parent at fundraiser to save animals

Meet the beloved goalie before a family-friendly drive-in movie

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Fundraisers
Bernie Parent Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Jun 21, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Bernie Parent arrives on the red carpet before the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena.

Main Line Animal Rescue recently became an affiliate of the Pennsylvania SPCA. To celebrate, they're hosting a fundraiser with a drive-in movie and special guest on Saturday, Sept. 22, in Chester Springs, Chester County, where Main Line Animal Rescue is located.

The evening will start with a meet and greet with Philadelphia Flyers legend Bernie Parent. The beloved superstar goalie will be there at 5:30 p.m. to greet fans.

RELATED: Tickets are now on sale for the 42nd annual Flyers Wives Carnival | Fundraiser for MANNA will be disco dance party

At 7:30 p.m., the drive-in movie will start. The 2004 family-friendly favorite "Miracle" will be screened. The movie follows the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team on their run to victory against the seemingly invincible Soviet Union team.

In addition, the evening will also include games, prizes, food trucks and adoptable animals.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for kids ages 6 to 12. Additionally, front and second row seats for the drive-in are available for $250 and $150 (includes six tickets).

Drive-In at Main Line Animal Rescue

Saturday, Sept. 22
5:30 p.m. | $7-$10 per person
Main Line Animal Rescue
1149 Pike Springs Road, Chester Springs, PA 19425

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Fundraisers Philadelphia Pennsylvania SPCA Bernie Parent Screenings Flyers Movies

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
090718JordanHicks

Investigations

GoFundMe says Johnny Bobbitt Jr. will receive the remaining balance from fundraiser
Kate McClure Johnny

Food & Drink

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream

Eagles

The good, bad and ugly from Eagles-Falcons
090718-JayAjayi-USAToday

Addiction

Navy veteran describes 'slippery slope' into opioid addiction – and his journey out
Carroll - Opioid Recovery

SEPTA

SEPTA responds to gross video of bed bugs on Northeast Philly bus
Septa Bus

Escapes

Limited - Jamaica Getaway

$539 & up -- 4-Night Jamaica Getaway w/Flights
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.