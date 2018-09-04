Fundraiser for MANNA will be disco dance party

MANNA, which prepares and delivers meals to people with serious illness, is throwing a party on Saturday, Sept. 22, at the 23rd Street Armory.

The theme is disco, so attendees are asked to dress the part in their best '70s attire to boogie down.

Not sure what to wear? Look to films "Saturday Night Fever" or the recent "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" for inspiration.

via GIPHY

Prizes will be given to the best costumes, so dress to impress – don't let the giant disco ball outshine your look.

Tickets are $75 per person and include an open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. Fifty percent of proceeds will go to MANNA, to support the nonprofit's mission.

Saturday, Sept. 22

8 p.m. to midnight | $75 per person

23rd Street Armory

22 S. 23rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



