Mini-golf event to help fund scholarships for African-American engineering students

To commemorate 30 years in business, Blackney Hayes Architects in Center City launched a legacy project to invest in education within the design and construction industry.

On Saturday, the firm will host a mini-golf fundraiser with Drexel College of Engineering. Funds will go to the Jamel C. Morris Foundation, which provides scholarships to promising low-income African-American students to attend Drexel University's College of Engineering.

In 2016, Jamal Morris, 27, was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he rode his bicycle in West Philly, near 45th and Market streets. He died two days after the incident.



Morris' mother, Channabel Latham-Morris, started the foundation in his name.

He graduated from Drexel University in 2011 with a degree in mechanical engineering and after, worked in Blackney Hayes' engineering department.



Tickets to play mini-golf are $15 per person. There's also an option to purchase a four-pack of tickets for $50.

Drexel donated use of the Daskalakis Athletic Center for the event, which will run from 1 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22

1-5 p.m. | $15 for single ticket; $50 for four-pack

Daskalakis Athletic Center (DAC) at Drexel University

3301 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



