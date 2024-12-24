More News:

December 24, 2024

Ex-Eagle Wendell Smallwood pleads guilty to defrauding COVID-19 relief programs

The former running back is accused of conning two programs and conspiring with others to obtain thousands of dollars in loans and IRS refunds.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fraud
Wendell Smallwood Fraud Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood pleaded guilty to defrauding two COVID-19 relief programs and the IRS in 2020 and 2021. Smallwood is accused of conspiring with others to submit fabricated information on loan applications and tax returns.

Former Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood has pleaded guilty to charges that he defrauded two COVID-19 relief programs and submitted false tax documents to the IRS during the pandemic, federal prosecutors in Delaware said.

Smallwood, 30, was charged in late October with crimes related to federal loans he allegedly obtained using defunct businesses and shell companies. Prosecutors said Smallwood misrepresented the finances and operations of those businesses to receive payouts from the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and the Paycheck Protection Program between 2020 and 2021. The two programs were designed to help sustain businesses impacted by the pandemic.

MOREState hospital worker charged with stealing $130,000 from Bucks County mom serving life for killing her sons

Smallwood was accused of conspiring with an unnamed person as part of a kickback scheme using loan proceeds. People who agreed to be named as the sole proprietors of businesses on the loan applications allegedly received payouts from about $269,000 distributed by the two programs. At least 13 sole proprietors were found to have used fabricated business information and revenue figures to obtain loans, prosecutors said.

Smallwood received $81,000 from the kickback scheme, prosecutors said during a court hearing in Wilmington on Friday, the News Journal reported.

Smallwood also allegedly took part in a tax fraud conspiracy that involved submitting false returns to the IRS. The doctored returns included claims for nearly $222,000 in tax refunds, prosecutors said. The IRS processed many of the returns as if they were legitimate, issuing more than $110,000 in fraudulent refund checks.

Smallwood, who grew up in Wilmington, pleaded guilty to charges of felony wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the IRS. The maximum penalty for these offenses is 50 years in prison, in addition to fines and restitution.

Smallwood was the Eagles' fifth-round draft pick in 2016. He played three seasons in Philadelphia and also had stints in Washington, Pittsburgh and Jacksonville. He made around $3 million during his pro football career, according to spotrac.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Fraud Philadelphia Wendell Smallwood Crime Eagles IRS COVID-19

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Nemours

Gift a journey through history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions
Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Why digital asset management matters more than ever

Just In

Must Read

Government

Does Philly need a prison oversight board? Voters will decide

Philly Prison Oversight Board

Sponsored

Could Sixers' Jared McCain be back for the playoffs? We asked a doctor

McCain 10.31.24

Movies

How Philly took a starring role in holiday comedy 'Trading Places'

Trading Places Philly

Health News

Removing a splinter? Treating a wart? If a doctor does it, it can be billed as surgery

Surgery Billing

Family-Friendly

Dino sculptures that move are coming to the Expo Center in Oaks

jurassic quest oaks

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved