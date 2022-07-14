Owners of Jenkintown mainstay West Ave Grille to open brick-oven pizzeria

West Ave Grille has been a staple in Jenkintown for more than 20 years, a family-owned American-style restaurant that has survived an often-changing landscape of eateries around it.

Now, owners Dan and Chelsea Katz are working on expanding in the neighborhood with a new restaurant, Pizza Wheel, that will serve brick oven pizza along with gourmet sandwiches, pastas and other specialty dishes.

🚨If you love what we do now, you’ll LOVE what we do next! Excited and proud to announce the opening of our new... Posted by West Ave Grille Restaurant & Food Truck on Monday, July 11, 2022

The new restaurant is taking over the space at 314 Old York Rd., where Upper Crust Pizza & Grill operated for several years before its recent closure.

West Ave Grille opened at 718 West Ave. in 2001 and branched out last year with a new Wagon Wheels food truck that does event catering.

Dan Katz said Thursday afternoon that the idea for a pizza shop has been a goal for a while, and they'll be bringing a custom brick oven to the space on Old York Road.

"It was always a passion of ours to do this, and an opportunity came along," Katz said.



Earlier this year, Katz appeared on Chef Robert Irvine's new Cooking Channel show "Cheat Day USA," which spotlights some of the best indulgences from around the country. West Ave Grille is known for its "Famous Mile High" challah French toast served with caramelized bananas.

The Katzes are looking at a September opening date for Pizza Wheel.