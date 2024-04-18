Suspects at large after shooting two teenagers in West Philly, police say

Two teenagers were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after being shot in West Philly late Wednesday night.

Police are searching for at least two suspects, NBC10 reports. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. at the 100 block of North Redfield Street in the city's Haddington neighborhood.

Evidence from shell casings shows that over 40 bullets were fired from at least two semi-automatic weapons, one being a rifle and another a handgun, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Both victims are boys aged 17, according to police. One of the victims, after getting shot in the shoulder, was able to flag down a police officer. Police then transported him to a nearby hospital before returning to the scene and finding the second victim, who had a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to police, the gunfire hit three parked cars and even reached a 20-year-old woman's home, hitting a second-floor window and striking the wall near where the woman was sleeping.

"She's very lucky that she was laying in bed when the bullet went through her window in the room where she was sleeping," said Small. "She's very shaken up."

While police have made no arrests or found motives, they hope that surveillance footage will provide evidence as they continue to investigate and pursue the suspects.