West Philly's Honest Tom's to close at the end of July, become Mexican restaurant

Honest Tom's, the West Philly taco-and-burrito shop which transitioned to a plant-based menu a year ago, will end its run on 44th Street at the end of July.

Tom McCusker announced his decision to retire from the restaurant business, and by extension close Honest Tom's, Tuesday night on Instagram.

McCusker said he plans on "growing dope, selling natural foods, and hanging out with (his) kid," according to the post, which you can read in full below:

The restaurant, meanwhile, will become a Mexican spot run by three Honest Tom's employees, which McCusker said "will rival any spot in the city".

The timing of another truly Mexican spot is interesting, after the neighborhood lined up around the block last month for newly-opened Mexican restaurant Don Barriga, which sits just a block away from the Honest Tom's storefront.

McCusker told PhillyMag that he's been looking to leave the restaurant business for at least a year, and he almost decided to use the West Philly storefront for his own health food and produce business. Ultimately, his employees approached him about buying the space and using it for a new restaurant, and McCusker listened.

For now, McCusker is tentatively calling his next project "Fruitadelphia", which he told PhillyMag will offer a list of products available for customers to pick up in the Philadelphia, Delaware County, and Wilmington areas. A corresponding Instagram account with the handle @fruitadelphia has a preliminary list of products posted, based on popular herbalist Dr. Sebi's low alkaline diet:

As for the currently-unnamed Mexican restaurant, the new owners told PhillyMag they expect to be up and running by early August.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.