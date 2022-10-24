Phillies-Astros World Series start times announced

Clear your schedules, Philadelphians. The next week is going to be wild for the Philly sports scene with the Phillies rolling to the World Series, the Eagles undefeated, the Sixers' and Flyers' seasons underway and the Union in the playoffs. You're now able to plan accordingly, as the start times for all seven potential Phillies-Astros World Series games have been announced:

Every game will be an 8:03 p.m. (Philly time) first pitch.

A home Phillies World Series game on Halloween night? I better see a bunch of Randy Wolf "Wolf Pack" costumes.

