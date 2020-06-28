‘The Shining’ among new titles coming to Showtime in July

June 28, 2020
Showtime is adding a number of well-known movies and television shows to its streaming library in July. Starting next month, one movie that will become available to watch is the 1980 horror film “The Shining.”
Written and directed by Stanley Kubrick, the critically-acclaimed film is based upon Stephen King’s 1977 novel with the same name and stars Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance. The film tells the story of Nicholson’s character and his family living at and taking care of an isolated hotel in Colorado during the offseason.
While at the hotel, Torrance’s son, Danny, discovers that he and the hotel cook can see into its horrific past—that a previous caretaker went insane and killed both himself and his family. Snowbound in the hotel, Nicholson’s character gradually loses his own sanity throughout the film.
Other notable films that will become available on Showtime next month include the Academy Award-nominated “The Truman Show” starring Jim Carrey and Ed Harris, the 2002 James Bond movie “Die Another Day” starring Pierce Brosnan for the fourth and final time, the 1987 Mel Brooks parody of Star Wars “Spaceballs,” and the 2005 basketball movie “Coach Carter” starring Samuel L. Jackson.
Below is a complete list of every movie and show that will be available on Showtime next month.
8MM
The Accused
The Amityville Horror
Another You
Barcelona
Brake
Brooklyn's Finest
Cape Fear
Catch Me If You Can
Charlotte's Web
Closer
Cloverfield
Coach Carter
The Craft
Daybreakers
Days of Thunder
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragnet
Dressed to Kill
Drillbit Taylor
Event Horizon
The Fifth Element
Finding Neverland
The Firm
Fly Away Home
Forgiven
Forsaken
Freedom Writers
Fright Night (2011)
Furry Vengeance
A Girl From Mogadishu
Gone
Hamburger Hill
Hero: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross
Hook
I Spy
I'll Sleep When I'm Dead
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
King Kong
Kingpin
Knuckle City
Loosies
Minority Report
Moon
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
The Pelican Brief
Pineapple Express
Pretty In Pink
Red
Richard Pryor Live On the Sunset Strip
The Ring
Serpico
The Shining
Sorority Row
Spaceballs
Spy Kids
Spy Kids: Game Over
Stealth
Stepmom
Stripes
Summer School
To Sleep With Anger
The Truman Show
Tyson
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Urban Legend
What Lies Beneath
Witness
Zombie Strippers!
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Lean on Pete
Outcry (Series Premiere)
Desus & Mero (New episode every Sunday and Thursday)
Paranormal Activity 2
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
Under the Skin
Waves
Die Another Day
Laggies
Revenge of the Green Dragons
The Rover
Son of a Gun
Tusk
Obvious Child
The Captive
A Guy Thing
How to Talk to Girls at Parties
Room
A Most Violent Year
Barely Lethal
Dark Places
The End of the Tour
Mississippi Grind
Mojave
Remember
Slow West
Ex Machina
