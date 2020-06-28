‘The Shining’ among new titles coming to Showtime in July

Showtime is adding a number of well-known movies and television shows to its streaming library in July. Starting next month, one movie that will become available to watch is the 1980 horror film “The Shining.”

Written and directed by Stanley Kubrick, the critically-acclaimed film is based upon Stephen King’s 1977 novel with the same name and stars Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance. The film tells the story of Nicholson’s character and his family living at and taking care of an isolated hotel in Colorado during the offseason.

While at the hotel, Torrance’s son, Danny, discovers that he and the hotel cook can see into its horrific past—that a previous caretaker went insane and killed both himself and his family. Snowbound in the hotel, Nicholson’s character gradually loses his own sanity throughout the film.

Other notable films that will become available on Showtime next month include the Academy Award-nominated “The Truman Show” starring Jim Carrey and Ed Harris, the 2002 James Bond movie “Die Another Day” starring Pierce Brosnan for the fourth and final time, the 1987 Mel Brooks parody of Star Wars “Spaceballs,” and the 2005 basketball movie “Coach Carter” starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Below is a complete list of every movie and show that will be available on Showtime next month.

July 1

8MM

The Accused

The Amityville Horror

Another You

Barcelona

Brake

Brooklyn's Finest

Cape Fear

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte's Web

Closer

Cloverfield

Coach Carter

The Craft

Daybreakers

Days of Thunder

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragnet

Dressed to Kill

Drillbit Taylor

Event Horizon

The Fifth Element

Finding Neverland

The Firm

Fly Away Home

Forgiven

Forsaken

Freedom Writers

Fright Night (2011)

Furry Vengeance

A Girl From Mogadishu

Gone

Hamburger Hill

Hero: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life & Times of Mr. Ulric Cross

Hook

I Spy

I'll Sleep When I'm Dead

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

King Kong

Kingpin

Knuckle City

Loosies

Minority Report

Moon

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

The Pelican Brief

Pineapple Express

Pretty In Pink

Red

Richard Pryor Live On the Sunset Strip

The Ring

Serpico

The Shining

Sorority Row

Spaceballs

Spy Kids

Spy Kids: Game Over

Stealth

Stepmom

Stripes

Summer School

To Sleep With Anger

The Truman Show

Tyson

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Urban Legend

What Lies Beneath

Witness

Zombie Strippers!

July 4

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

July 5

Lean on Pete

Outcry (Series Premiere)

Desus & Mero (New episode every Sunday and Thursday)

July 8

Paranormal Activity 2

July 12

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls

Under the Skin

July 17

Waves

July 19

Die Another Day

Laggies

Revenge of the Green Dragons

The Rover

Son of a Gun

Tusk

July 23

Obvious Child

July 24

The Captive

A Guy Thing

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Room

July 25

A Most Violent Year

July 26

Barely Lethal

Dark Places

The End of the Tour

Mississippi Grind

Mojave

Remember

Slow West

July 31

Ex Machina