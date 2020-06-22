ESPN's 'The Last Dance' among new titles coming to Netflix in July

With stay-at-home orders being lifted and summer rolling in, many people are looking to get outside and enjoy the warm weather. But just because COVID-19 restrictions are being eased doesn't mean there aren't great movies and shows available to stream on Netflix in July.

Leading the way is ESPN's documentary series "The Last Dance," which tells the story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' dynasty through the lens of never-before-seen footage of Jordan's final season in the Windy City in 1997-98. The 10-part documentary was broadcast over the course of five Sundays this spring on ESPN.

Netflix, alongside ESPN, NBA Entertainment, and Mandalay Sports Media, was involved in the production of the critically-acclaimed documentary series. The documentary has already been made available for streaming to Netflix subscribers outside of the U.S.

Other notable titles coming to the streaming platform next month include Ben Affleck's 2010 Oscar-nominated crime thriller "The Town," the 2010 romantic comedy "How Do You Know," the 2016 thriller "Patriots Day," and the 2015 thriller "Heist."

As new content comes to the streaming platform, other titles depart. Some that will be leaving Netflix in July include "Philadelphia," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."

Here's a list of all the television shows and movies coming to Netflix in July.

July 1

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

Anne Frank-Parallel Stories

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green (Season 1)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 2)

Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1)

Deadwind (Season 2)

Heist

Killing Hasselhoff

Patriots Day

Red Riding Hood

Resgate

Say I Do: Surprise Weddings (Season 1)

Splice

Sucker Punch

The Governor (Season 1)

The Town

Under the Riccione sun

Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15)

Winchester

July 2

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester

Thiago Ventura: POKAS

Warrior Nun (Season 1)

July 3

Cable Girls (Season 5B)

Desperados

JU-ON: Origins (Season 1)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1)

July 4

Hook (Season 1)

July 5

The Underclass (Season 1)

July 7

How Do You Know

July 8

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Stateless

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1)

The Protector (Season 4)

July 10

Dating Around: Brazil (Season 1)

Hello Ninja (Season 3)

The Old Guard

July 16

Fatal Affair

July 17

Cursed (Season 1)

July 19

The Last Dance

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2)

July 24

Dark Desire (Season 1)

The Kissing Booth 2

July 31

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2)