Disney+ releases trailer for 'Hamilton' ahead of July premiere

Broadway fans who didn't catch "Hamilton" on stage will soon get to enjoy the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical from the comfort of their own homes.



The hip-hop inspired musical, based on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton debuts on Disney+ on July 3. In anticipation, the streaming platform released a 60-second trailer on Sunday to entice fans. It features a mash-up of the musical numbers' "Alexander Hamilton" and "Satisfied" with high-action clips from the show.

The performance was filmed on-stage at Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in 2016, and it features original cast members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Philadelphia-native Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Jonathan Groff, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Okieriete Onaodowan.

The musical, which debuted in 2015, was written by Miranda, who plays Hamilton. It was adapted from the 2004 biography "Alexander Hamilton" by Ron Chernow. In 2016, the musical won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It also won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The touring cast of the musical performed Philadelphia at the Kimmel Center in the fall.

Disney originally planned to release "Hamilton" in theaters in October 2021, but it was moved to the subscription service last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the trailer for "Hamilton" below.



In addition to "Hamilton," there will be a slew of family-friendly titles arriving on Disney+ in July. This includes '90s kid favorite "The Mighty Ducks" and the fifth installation of "Ice Age." "Star Wars" fans also will be pleased to see the addition of 2018 Hans Solo adventure film, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," which debuts July 10.

Here's a list of everything coming to Disney+.

July 3

Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Hamilton

Pixar in Real Life Episode 109

Disney Family Sundays Episode 135

One Day At Disney Episode 131

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 108

July 10

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Disney Family Sundays Episode 136

One Day at Disney Episode 132

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 109

July 17

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (S1)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Disney Family Sundays Episode 137

One Day At Disney Episode 133

It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Season Finale Episode 110

July 24

Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

Disney Family Sundays Episode 138

One Day At Disney Episode 134

July 31