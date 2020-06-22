Disney+ releases trailer for 'Hamilton' ahead of July premiere

June 22, 2020
Broadway fans who didn't catch "Hamilton" on stage will soon get to enjoy the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical from the comfort of their own homes.
The hip-hop inspired musical, based on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton debuts on Disney+ on July 3. In anticipation, the streaming platform released a 60-second trailer on Sunday to entice fans. It features a mash-up of the musical numbers' "Alexander Hamilton" and "Satisfied" with high-action clips from the show.
The performance was filmed on-stage at Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in 2016, and it features original cast members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Philadelphia-native Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Jonathan Groff, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Okieriete Onaodowan.
The musical, which debuted in 2015, was written by Miranda, who plays Hamilton. It was adapted from the 2004 biography "Alexander Hamilton" by Ron Chernow. In 2016, the musical won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It also won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The touring cast of the musical performed Philadelphia at the Kimmel Center in the fall.
Disney originally planned to release "Hamilton" in theaters in October 2021, but it was moved to the subscription service last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch the trailer for "Hamilton" below.
In addition to "Hamilton," there will be a slew of family-friendly titles arriving on Disney+ in July. This includes '90s kid favorite "The Mighty Ducks" and the fifth installation of "Ice Age." "Star Wars" fans also will be pleased to see the addition of 2018 Hans Solo adventure film, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," which debuts July 10.
Animal ER (S1-2)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Ice Age: Collision Course
Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)
Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
The Big Green
The Mighty Ducks
Hamilton
Pixar in Real Life Episode 109
Disney Family Sundays Episode 135
One Day At Disney Episode 131
It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 108
Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)
Gigantosaurus (S1)
Secrets of the Zoo (S3)
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Disney Family Sundays Episode 136
One Day at Disney Episode 132
It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 109
A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Disney Junior Music Lullabies
Lost City of Machu Picchu
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)
The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
Wild Chile (S1)
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
Disney Family Sundays Episode 137
One Day At Disney Episode 133
It's A Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Season Finale Episode 110
Wild Congo (S1)
Wild Sri Lanka (S1)
Disney Family Sundays Episode 138
One Day At Disney Episode 134
Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
Animal Showdown (S1)
Best Job Ever (S1)
Big Cat Games
Cradle of the Gods
Destination World (S1)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)
Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
India's Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
King Fishers (S1)
Lost Temple of the Inca
Marvel Funko (S1-2)
Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)
What Sam Sees (S1)
Muppets Now Premiere Episode 101
Disney Family Sundays Episode 139
One Day At Disney Episode 135
