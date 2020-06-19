More Culture:

June 19, 2020

Coming to Hulu in July: Andy Samberg rom-com 'Palm Springs'

The streaming platform also will host a slew of classic titles, like 'Moonstruck' and 'My Cousin Vinny'

'Palm Springs,' starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, will premiere July 10 on Hulu. The streaming platform is welcoming a slew of classic movies, including Jason Segel's 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall,' 'Liar, Liar,' and 'My Cousin Vinny.'

Hulu released its list of  films and TV shows coming to the streaming service in July, and the lineup shines with Andy Samberg's long-awaited and critically-acclaimed rom-com, "Palm Springs." 

The film premieres July 10 and stars the former "Saturday Night Live" comedian alongside Cristin Milioti ("How I Met Your Mother," "The Wolf of Wall Street") as a couple stuck in an infinite time loop, à la "Groundhog Day." In this version, Nyles (Samberg) has been living in the time loop alone ... that is, until he meets Sarah (Milioti). After a night out together, she becomes stuck reliving the same day, too. 

"Palm Springs" debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January and broke the indie festival's record when it was sold to Hulu and Neon for $17.5 million. Additionally, the film received high marks from critics and boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. 


The streaming platform also will host several classic comedies, including Jason Segel's "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "Liar, Liar," and "My Cousin Vinny." Rom-com fans can rejoice with the addition of "The Truth about Cats and Dogs," starring Janeane Garofalo and Uma Thurman. Other classics available on Hulu in July include "Buffy, the Vampire Slayer," "Moonstruck," and "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves."

Though, it's not all rainbows and sunshine. There's a few beloved films leaving Hulu July 31. "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight," and "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" are off at the end of the month. Somewhat poetically, "Wayne's World 2" and "The Graduate" also are bidding adieu. The '90s comedy makes a distinct reference to the 1967 film to stop his love interest, Cassandra, from getting married. It's a double feature must-watch before it leaves the streaming service. 

Here's everything coming to the streaming platform in July. 

July 1

12 and Holding (2006)
2001 Maniacs (2005)
52 Pick-Up (1986)
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)
A Kid Like Jake (2018)
A Mighty Wind (2003)
A Storks Journey (2017)
An Eye for a Eye (1966)
The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)
The Bellboy (1960)
Beloved (2012)
Best In Show (2000)
Between Us (2017)
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)
Birdwatchers (2010)
Boogie Woogie (2010)
The Bounty (1984)
Brokedown Palace (1998)
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Bug (1975)
Buried (2010)
Cadaver (2009)
California Dreamin’ (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Catcher Was A Spy (2018)
The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)
Change of Plans (2010)
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
Cinderfella (1960)
Citizen Soldier (2016)
The Client (1994)
Cold War (2012)
The Color Purple (1985)
Cortex (2008)
The Cured (2018)
Danger Close (2019)
Dark Touch (2013)
Day Night Day Night (2007)
The Devil’s Candy (2017)
The Devil’s Rejects (2005)
Dheepan (2016)
Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)
Downhill Racer (1969)
The Edukators (2005)
Eloise’s Lover (2009)
Exorcismus (2011)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2005)
Father of My Children (2010)
Filth & Wisdom (2008)
Flashback (1990)
The Flat (2012)
Footloose (1984)
For Your Consideration (2006)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)
Freddy Vs Jason (2003)
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
Furlough (2018)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
Grizzly Man (2005)
Hateship, Loveship (2014)
Hornet’s Nest (2014)
Hot Rod (2007)
House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)
The Last Mistress (2008)
Len and Company (2016)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Love Songs (2008)
The Man from London (2009)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
March of the Penguins (2005)
Mary Shelley (2018)
Match (2015)
Moonstruck (1987)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
The Necessities of Life (2009)
Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)
Nights and Weekends (2009)
The Ninth Gate (2000)
Norma Rae (1979)
The Patsy (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
Polisse (2012)
Poseidon (2006)
Post Grad (2007)
PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)
Rabbit Hole (2011)
Rebel in the Rye (2017)
Right at Your Door (2007)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Room of Death (2008)
Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)
The Shock Doctrine (2010)
The Shrine (2011)
Sliver (1993)
Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Spiderhole (2011)
Spring Forward (2000)
Starting Out in the Evening (2007)
Sugar Hill (1994)
Sunset Strip (1999)
Tales From the Golden Age (2011)
Tank 432 (2016)
The Tenant (1976)
Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)
Things to Come (2016)
This Christmas (2007)
Three Blind Mice (2009)
Three Musketeers (2011)
Trapped Model (2019)
The Trip (2011)
The Trip to Italy (2014)
The Trip to Spain (2017)
Trishna (2012)
Trivial (2007)
The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)
Waiting for Guffman (1997)
Waiting Room (2008)
We Are What We Are (2011)"
We Have Pope (2012)
The Weather Man (2005)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
West Side Story (1961)
When A Man Comes Home (2010)

July 2

The Whistlers (2020)

July 3

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
To The Stars (2019)

July 5

Outcry: Complete Season 1 (Showtime)

July 8

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 9

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 10

Palm Springs (2020) (Hulu Original)
Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)
Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 11

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)
Horses (2002)
The Secret of Life on Earth (1993)

July 13

My Scientology Movie (2015)
The Rest Of Us (2019)

July 15

Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)
Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
The Weekend (2019)

July 17

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

July 20

The Assistant (2019)

July 21

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
The Last Full Measure (2019)

July 22

Bolt (2008)

July 26

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

July 27

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Good Deeds (2012)

July 28

Maxxx: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)

July 29

Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Ladhood: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

July 30

In My Skin: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
Bull (2019)
The Flood (2019)

July 31

Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)
A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Here's the list of everything leaving the streaming platform at the end of July. 

July 31

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
Batman Begins (2005)
Billy the Kid (2013)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Constantine (2005)
The Dark Knight (2008)
Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)
Diary of a Hitman (1991)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
The Graduate (1967)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Men With Brooms (2002)
Moll Flanders (1996)
Mutant Species (1995)
Planet 51 (2009)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
The Skull (1965)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
Soul Food (1997)
Sprung (1997)
Tamara (2006)
Tank Girl (1995)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Universal Soldier (1992)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

