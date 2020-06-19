Coming to Hulu in July: Andy Samberg rom-com 'Palm Springs'

Hulu released its list of films and TV shows coming to the streaming service in July, and the lineup shines with Andy Samberg's long-awaited and critically-acclaimed rom-com, "Palm Springs."

The film premieres July 10 and stars the former "Saturday Night Live" comedian alongside Cristin Milioti ("How I Met Your Mother," "The Wolf of Wall Street") as a couple stuck in an infinite time loop, à la "Groundhog Day." In this version, Nyles (Samberg) has been living in the time loop alone ... that is, until he meets Sarah (Milioti). After a night out together, she becomes stuck reliving the same day, too.

"Palm Springs" debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January and broke the indie festival's record when it was sold to Hulu and Neon for $17.5 million. Additionally, the film received high marks from critics and boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The streaming platform also will host several classic comedies, including Jason Segel's "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "Liar, Liar," and "My Cousin Vinny." Rom-com fans can rejoice with the addition of "The Truth about Cats and Dogs," starring Janeane Garofalo and Uma Thurman. Other classics available on Hulu in July include "Buffy, the Vampire Slayer," "Moonstruck," and "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves." MORE: Thinking of binging Curb Your Enthusiasm? Try these three episodes first Though, it's not all rainbows and sunshine. There's a few beloved films leaving Hulu July 31. "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight," and "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" are off at the end of the month. Somewhat poetically, "Wayne's World 2" and "The Graduate" also are bidding adieu. The '90s comedy makes a distinct reference to the 1967 film to stop his love interest, Cassandra, from getting married. It's a double feature must-watch before it leaves the streaming service. Here's everything coming to the streaming platform in July. July 1

Here's the list of everything leaving the streaming platform at the end of July.

July 31