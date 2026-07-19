When did each of the 52 cities with a major sports franchise last win a title?

July 19, 2026
By my count, there are 52 cities in the United States and Canada currently with at least one franchise in the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, or MLB. When did each of them win their last championship?
Is it a slow news day in the NFL, you might ask? Uh, yeah, it's been a slow news SIX WEEKS.
Anyway, we did this 10 years ago, so a once per decade update feels about right.
(For hockey and basketball, we'll use the actual year the championship was won. For football, we'll use what season it was, not the year the Super Bowl actually played. Good? Good.)
|City
|Last Championship
|Team that won
|Raleigh, NC
|2026
|Hurricanes 🏒
|New York
|2026
|Knicks 🏀
|Seattle
|2025
|Seahawks 🏈
|Los Angeles
|2025
|Dodgers ⚾
|Miami
|2025
|Panthers (Sunrise, FL) 🏒
|Oklahoma City
|2025
|Thunder 🏀
|Philadelphia
|2024
|Eagles 🏈
|Boston/NE
|2024
|Celtics 🏀
|Kansas City
|2023
|Chiefs 🏈
|Dallas
|2023
|Rangers ⚾
|Las Vegas
|2023
|Golden Knights 🏒
|Denver
|2023
|Nuggets 🏀
|Houston
|2022
|Astros* ⚾
|San Francisco
|2022
|Warriors 🏀
|Atlanta
|2021
|Braves ⚾
|Milwaukee
|2021
|Bucks 🏀
|Tampa
|2021
|Lightning 🏒
|Washington DC
|2019
|Nationals ⚾
|St. Louis
|2019
|Blues 🏒
|Toronto
|2019
|Raptors 🏀
|Pittsburgh
|2017
|Penguins 🏒
|Chicago
|2016
|Cubs ⚾
|Cleveland
|2016
|Cavaliers 🏀
|San Antonio
|2015
|Spurs 🏀
|Baltimore
|2012
|Ravens 🏈
|Green Bay
|2010
|Packers 🏈
|New Orleans
|2009
|Saints 🏈
|Detroit
|2008
|Red Wings 🏒
|Anaheim
|2007
|Ducks 🏒
|Indianapolis
|2006
|Colts 🏈
|Newark, NJ
|2003
|Devils 🏒
|Phoenix
|2001
|Diamondbacks ⚾
|Montreal
|1993
|Canadiens 🏒
|Minneapolis
|1991
|Twins ⚾
|Cincinnati
|1990
|Reds ⚾
|Edmonton
|1990
|Oilers 🏒
|Calgary
|1989
|Flames 🏒
|Portland
|1977
|Trailblazers 🏀
|Buffalo
|1965
|Bills (AFL) 🏈
|San Diego
|1963
|Chargers (AFL) 🏈
|Ottawa
|1927
|Senators 🏒
|Charlotte
|Never
|N/A
|Columbus
|Never
|N/A
|Jacksonville
|Never
|N/A
|Memphis
|Never
|N/A
|Nashville
|Never
|N/A
|Orlando
|Never
|N/A
|Sacramento
|Never
|N/A
|Salt Lake City
|Never
|N/A
|San Jose
|Never
|N/A
|Vancouver
|Never
|N/A
|Winnipeg
|Never
|N/A
Notes:
• I posted a poll on Twitter asking which Philly team would be next to win a championship. Unsurprisingly, the Eagles have a big lead.
Next Philly team to win a championship...— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) July 19, 2026
• Before the Knicks won a championship last month, the last New York title was in 2012 (Giants), which is kinda pathetic since they have at least two teams per sport, and their baseball teams can way outspend their competition.
• Technically, the Devils played in East Rutherford in 2003 when they last won a championship, but they play in Newark now. Those two towns are close enough, so I just put Newark in the chart above.
• We did not consider Brooklyn to be its own city since it is a borough of New York City.
• If we were to include the WNBA, Las Vegas, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Phoenix have all won more recently than any of the men's sports teams. And Sacramento would have a chip.
• My (insincere) apologies to soccer fans.
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