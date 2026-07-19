When did each of the 52 cities with a major sports franchise last win a title?

By my count, there are 52 cities in the United States and Canada currently with at least one franchise in the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, or MLB. When did each of them win their last championship?

Is it a slow news day in the NFL, you might ask? Uh, yeah, it's been a slow news SIX WEEKS.

Anyway, we did this 10 years ago, so a once per decade update feels about right.

(For hockey and basketball, we'll use the actual year the championship was won. For football, we'll use what season it was, not the year the Super Bowl actually played. Good? Good.)

City Last Championship Team that won Raleigh, NC 2026 Hurricanes 🏒 New York 2026 Knicks 🏀 Seattle 2025 Seahawks 🏈 Los Angeles 2025 Dodgers ⚾ Miami 2025 Panthers (Sunrise, FL) 🏒 Oklahoma City 2025 Thunder 🏀 Philadelphia 2024 Eagles 🏈 Boston/NE 2024 Celtics 🏀 Kansas City 2023 Chiefs 🏈 Dallas 2023 Rangers ⚾ Las Vegas 2023 Golden Knights 🏒 Denver 2023 Nuggets 🏀 Houston 2022 Astros* ⚾ San Francisco 2022 Warriors 🏀 Atlanta 2021 Braves ⚾ Milwaukee 2021 Bucks 🏀 Tampa 2021 Lightning 🏒 Washington DC 2019 Nationals ⚾ St. Louis 2019 Blues 🏒 Toronto 2019 Raptors 🏀 Pittsburgh 2017 Penguins 🏒 Chicago 2016 Cubs ⚾ Cleveland 2016 Cavaliers 🏀 San Antonio 2015 Spurs 🏀 Baltimore 2012 Ravens 🏈 Green Bay 2010 Packers 🏈 New Orleans 2009 Saints 🏈 Detroit 2008 Red Wings 🏒 Anaheim 2007 Ducks 🏒 Indianapolis 2006 Colts 🏈 Newark, NJ 2003 Devils 🏒 Phoenix 2001 Diamondbacks ⚾ Montreal 1993 Canadiens 🏒 Minneapolis 1991 Twins ⚾ Cincinnati 1990 Reds ⚾ Edmonton 1990 Oilers 🏒 Calgary 1989 Flames 🏒 Portland 1977 Trailblazers 🏀 Buffalo 1965 Bills (AFL) 🏈 San Diego 1963 Chargers (AFL) 🏈 Ottawa 1927 Senators 🏒 Charlotte Never N/A Columbus Never N/A Jacksonville Never N/A Memphis Never N/A Nashville Never N/A Orlando Never N/A Sacramento Never N/A Salt Lake City Never N/A San Jose Never N/A Vancouver Never N/A Winnipeg Never N/A *Caught cheating

Notes:

• I posted a poll on Twitter asking which Philly team would be next to win a championship. Unsurprisingly, the Eagles have a big lead.



Next Philly team to win a championship... — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) July 19, 2026

• Before the Knicks won a championship last month, the last New York title was in 2012 (Giants), which is kinda pathetic since they have at least two teams per sport, and their baseball teams can way outspend their competition.

• Technically, the Devils played in East Rutherford in 2003 when they last won a championship, but they play in Newark now. Those two towns are close enough, so I just put Newark in the chart above.



• We did not consider Brooklyn to be its own city since it is a borough of New York City.



• If we were to include the WNBA, Las Vegas, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Phoenix have all won more recently than any of the men's sports teams. And Sacramento would have a chip.



• My (insincere) apologies to soccer fans.



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