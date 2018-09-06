UPDATE: When will Eagles-Falcons game kick off after weather delay?

Many Eagles fans waited their entire lives to see a Super Bowl banner be raised in South Philly. They'll have to wait at least 25 minutes longer.

Due to incoming storms, Lincoln Financial Field asked fans to exit their seats and head for shelter just around 8 p.m. Thursday night ahead of kickoff between the Birds and the Falcons to open the 2018 regular season.

According to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio and other sources, the game will (hopefully) kick off at 8:55 p.m. Lightning strikes were seen from the press box as the winds picked up. This was later pushed back to 9:05.

The suspense continues for the Eagles, who will make fans and players wait just a little longer to start the new chapter of history in their storied franchise. A Super Bowl ceremony was supposed to take place prior to kickoff, which was originally scheduled for 8:20.

Already sweaty fans who partied and waited all day long in 95 degree heat were soaked with rain as game time approached.

The Eagles announced that the ceremony and game would each be pushed back a little bit more.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports