More News:

June 02, 2023

How to view the strawberry moon this weekend

NASA predicts the phenomenon, in which the moon glows slightly orange, will occur Saturday night

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Nature Moon
strawberry moon.jpg Micah Giszack/Unsplash

A strawberry moon, pictured above, takes on an orange or yellow hue.

Look up at the night sky on Saturday and you might spy a once-a-year phenomenon: a full, bright strawberry moon.

The strawberry moon — also called the rose, mead or honey moon — is a June full moon that takes on a yellow or orange hue. (Despite the name, it doesn't really look pink.) The name was used by Algonquin tribes along the northeastern U.S. to signal the start of strawberry season, when the "June-bearing" berries were ripe enough to harvest, the Farmer's Almanac reports.

MORE: Possible meteorite crashes through roof of New Jersey home, police say

NASA predicts that the strawberry moon will be most visible around 11:42 p.m. on Saturday night, although it will start to appear after sunset. Stargazers will also be able to spot Venus and Mars that evening, but the moon's brightness may wash out fainter stars surrounding them.

As Space.com explains, the moon often glows "warmer" in the summer because it is typically lower in the sky between June and September, when there is more atmosphere separating it from earthbound observers. This is why the moon takes on the same colors we see in sunsets — oranges and yellows.

The strawberry moon is arriving a bit early this year; it usually appears closer to the summer solstice on June 21. Last year, for instance, the strawberry moon materialized on June 14, while in 2021 it appeared on June 24.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nature Moon United States Astronomy Strawberry Moon Space

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Access to Capital 101 – Explore your options
Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Cape May County has tons to offert hroughout the summer

Just In

Must Read

Education

Temple University police union calls for resignation of top public safety official after three officers fired
Temple Police Union

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Eagles

Eagles OTA practice notes: Nolan Smith could be a fan favorite
060223JalenCarterNolanSmith

Music

West Philly Porchfest musicians use Facebook to compete for performance space
porchfest valendina.jpeg

Festivals

Philly Pride March and Festival: Here's the parade route, road closures and other info you need to know
2023 Pride March and Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved