Philly voters can drop off mail-in ballots at 31 locations around the city

Residents can go to boxes at fire stations, recreation centers and libraries, satellite election offices or the county board of elections in City Hall.

2024 Election Voting
Philly ballot dropbox Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

This photo shows the ballot drop box at Cpl. Jimmy O'Connor Memorial Playground in Northeast Philly.

Over 1.45 million voters in Pennsylvania have requested mail-in ballots for the 2024 election, the Department of State said. But a recent letter from election officials across the nation has raised concerns about the U.S. Postal Service's ability to process them in time.

A coalition of state attorneys general and local election association presidents wrote in September that the USPS had not adequately addressed persistent issues around mail ballots. Delays in delivery and incorrect processing had resulted in "mis-delivery of ballots such that voters are disenfranchised," the group said, and could limit voter participation in the Nov. 5 election. An earlier audit from the USPS Office of Inspector General outlined similar concerns.

MORE: Temple suspends pro-Palestinian student group after protesters disrupted job fair

While USPS leadership has pledged to work on the issue, voters concerned about their ballots' journeys through the mail system can seek alternative routes. 

Philadelphia has once again rolled out 24 drop boxes where voters can deposit their mail-in ballots. The receptacles, located at fire stations, recreation centers and libraries across the city, will be accessible until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can also turn in their ballots at one of the six satellite election offices now in operation, or the county board of elections in City Hall — that's Room 104.

Here's where to find each of those voting hubs. Drop boxes are marked in blue, while satellite offices are green. And if you need more information on voting deadlines or tracking your ballot, check out our election guide.

