Here's how to find your polling place, cast a vote now and track a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania

The COVID pandemic changed the way Americans vote by providing more options than ever to cast a ballot. No longer is waiting in a long line at your neighborhood polling place a prerequisite — although that's still an option, too.

But the easing of restrictions to absentee voting and balloting by mail has also made it a bit more complicated.

Whether you plan to cast your ballot in-person on Tuesday, Nov. 5, or mail it in, here's what to know about voting in the 2024 election:

Can I still register to vote?

Yes, the last day to register to vote in the presidential election is Monday, Oct. 21.

Can I vote now?

Registered Pennsylvania voters can vote early in person through on-demand mail ballot voting. This means you can request, receive, vote and submit your mail-in or absentee ballot during a visit to your county election office or other officially designated locations.



To do this, you must first find out whether the ballots are finalized and available in your county, either by calling your election office or checking online. If ballots are available, you can go to your county election office and fill out a mail-in/absentee ballot application. Make sure you bring the correct identification, either a valid driver’s license, PennDOT ID number or the last 4 digits of your Social Security number.

If eligible, you'll receive your ballot during your visit and can fill it out and hand it in. The deadline to apply for a ballot in-person is Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m.

What is the deadline to send a mail-in ballot?

If you're voting by mail, your application for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received by your county election office by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Then your completed mail ballot must then be received by the office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Mail-in ballots can be requested by any registered voter, and you do not have to provide a reason for doing so. Absentee ballots are for registered voters who will be out of their municipality on Election Day, or who have a disability or illness preventing them from going to their polling place. You must provide a reason when requesting an absentee ballot.

In addition to applying for a mail ballot in person (as outlined in the previous section), you can also apply online or by mail. To apply online, you'll need a valid Pennsylvania driver's license, PennDOT-issued photo ID or the last 4 digits of your Social Security number. To apply by mail, you'll need to download, complete and mail a mail-in ballot application or absentee ballot application.

Can I track the status of my ballot?

Yes, there's an online tracker that requires you to input your name, date of birth and county. Although, you can't track the status of a ballot voted in person on Election Day.

Where can I find my polling place?

You can find the location of your polling place by searching with your home address in Pennsylvania's online polling place search tool. The polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you can vote.

Do I need to bring any identification to vote on Election Day?

You only need to show ID at the polls if it's your first time voting at a new polling place.

Approved forms of photo ID include a Pennsylvania driver’s license; PennDOT ID card; ID issued by any Commonwealth agency; ID issued by the U.S. government; U.S. passport; U.S. Armed Forces ID; student ID or employee ID.

If you don't have one of those forms of photo ID, you can use certain non-photo identifications printed with your name and address. Approved forms of non-photo ID include a confirmation or voter registration card issued by your county elections office; non-photo ID issued by the Commonwealth; non-photo ID issued by the federal government; firearm permit; current utility bill; current bank statement; current paycheck or government check.

How will ballots in Pennsylvania be counted?

Vote counting is overseen by nonpartisan election workers in each county, and ballot tabulation machines are used to get the final results. County officials are responsible for checking and certifying the results. Each vote in Pennsylvania has a paper record, and these can be examined and confirmed if needed after Election Day. State law requires each county election board to conduct two different post-election audits to verify that the votes were accurately counted.

How long will it take to see results?

Pennsylvania counties will prioritize "accuracy and security above all else as they count ballots," according to Pennsylvania's official website. Unlike in other states, Pennsylvania laws prevent counties from beginning to open and count mail ballots before 7 a.m. on Election Day – when those same election officials are managing in-person voting at more than 9,100 polling places across the state. That being said, the winners of some races may not be known by the end of election night and could take several days.

Starting after 8 p.m., the results of federal and state elections in Pennsylvania will start becoming available on the state's official election results website. The results of county, city, and local elections may be found on your county's board of elections website.

In 2020, it took four days after Election Day for most news outlets to call Pennsylvania in favor of President Joe Biden.

For any unanswered questions, visit the state's official voter information website.

