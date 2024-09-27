WASHINGTON – U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before Congress on Thursday that voters can "absolutely" trust their mail-in ballots will be secure and prioritized, though he emphasized they must be mailed at least a week ahead of the various state deadlines to be delivered on time by the U.S. Postal Service.

DeJoy's testimony to House lawmakers became heated at times, as members questioned whether delays in general mail delivery and previous issues with mail-in ballots in swing states could disenfranchise voters this year.

DeJoy also brought USPS's facilities into question, calling them "ratty" twice during the hour-long hearing. His various comments about the management of the USPS and how the agency plans to handle election mail appeared to frustrate some members of the House Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee.

For example, in response to a question from Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan about the pace of mail delivery in his home state, DeJoy responded that "the first rockets that went to the moon blew up, OK."

Pocan then said: "Thanks for blowing up Wisconsin," before DeJoy gave a lengthier answer.

"We're going to do a series of transactional adjustments and service measurement adjustments and service metric adjustments as we move forward with this that are going to get your service to be 95% reliable," DeJoy said.

Millions of ballots in the mail

The hearing came as state officials throughout the country are preparing to, or have already, sent out millions of mail-in ballots that could very well decide the results of elections for Congress and potentially even the presidency.

Mail-in voting surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as a central part of the 2020 presidential election and has remained a popular way for voters to decide who will represent their interests in government. Voters can also cast ballots in person during early voting and on Election Day.

Lawmakers focused many of their questions during the hearing on how USPS keeps mail-in ballots secure and whether the agency can deliver them on time, though several members voiced frustration with DeJoy's plans to change operations at USPS.

When asked specifically whether Americans could trust in USPS to handle their election mail, DeJoy said, "Absolutely."

"I don't know why you wouldn't," he testified. "We've delivered in the heightened part of a pandemic, in the most sensationalized political time of elections, and … we delivered it 99 point whatever percent, I mentioned earlier."

DeJoy had previously said USPS delivered 99.89% of mail-in ballots within seven days during the 2020 election.

DeJoy wrote in testimony submitted to the committee ahead of the hearing that not all state laws consider the speed of the USPS when deciding when voters can request mail-in ballots and when those are sent out.

"For example, some jurisdictions allow voters to request a mail-in ballot very close to Election Day," he wrote. "Depending on when that ballot is mailed to the voter, it may be physically impossible for that voter to receive the ballot mail, complete their ballot, and return their ballot by mail in time to meet the jurisdiction's deadline, even with our extraordinary measures, and despite our best efforts."

'I see horror'

DeJoy brought up the state of USPS facilities on his own at several points during the hearing, implying that they aren't clean or up to his standards as a work environment.

"I walk in our plants and facilities, I see horror. My employees see just another day at work," DeJoy said.

Following a question about whether USPS employees had the appropriate training to handle and deliver mail-in ballots on time, DeJoy said leadership was "overwhelmingly enhancing our training," before disparaging the facilities.

"We're on a daily mission to train over 600,000 people across 31,000 ratty locations, I might say, on how to improve our operating practices across the board and at this time most specifically in the election mail area," he testified. "We're doing very well at this, just not perfect."

No members of the panel asked DeJoy to clarify what he meant by "ratty" or followed up when he said separately that he was "sitting on about $20 billion in cash."

A USPS spokesperson said they had nothing to add to DeJoy's characterization when asked about the "ratty" comment by States Newsroom.

"If you are listening to the hearing, you just heard him describe the condition of postal facilities further," Martha S. Johnson wrote in an email sent shortly after DeJoy made his "horror" comment. "I have nothing to add to that."

Deliveries for rural Americans

Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-8th District, questioned DeJoy during the hearing about how plans to "consolidate resources around regions with higher population densities" under the so-called Delivering for America plan will affect delivery times overall for rural residents.

DeJoy disagreed with the premise of the question, saying he believed it was "an unfair accusation, considering the condition that the Postal Service has been allowed to get to."

DeJoy said the USPS had committed to a six-day-a-week delivery schedule and pledged that it would not take longer than five days for mail to arrive.

"It will not go beyond five days, because I'll put it up in the air and fly it if I have to," DeJoy said.

Cartwright mentioned that 1.4 million Pennsylvania residents requested to vote by mail during the 2022 midterm elections, a number he expected to rise this year.

The commonwealth has numerous competitive U.S. House districts, a competitive U.S. Senate race and is considered a crucial swing state for the presidential election. Several of those races could be determined by mail-in ballots arriving on time.

Ohio Republican Rep. David Joyce, chairman of the subcommittee, asked DeJoy about issues with the Cleveland regional sort facility during the 2023 election. The secretary of state, Joyce said, found that some mail-in ballots sent as early as Oct. 24 didn't arrive until Nov. 21.

"These voters are disenfranchised because of the USPS failures," Joyce said. "How specifically have you enhanced the all clear procedures you referenced in response to the National Association of Secretaries of State? And can you assure us that these procedures will ensure that that doesn't happen in this upcoming election?"

DeJoy responded that he would "need the specifics of Cleveland," but said that USPS procedures are "extremely enhanced."

Georgia primary problems

Georgia Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde, who isn't on the panel, submitted a question for DeJoy about how a new regional processing and distribution center in Atlanta had "a negative impact" on mail delivery just weeks ahead of the GOP presidential primary earlier this year.

DeJoy said the USPS was investing more than $500 million into the region, but conceded "what went on in Georgia was an embarrassment to the organization, okay, and it should not have happened."

"We are correcting for it aggressively," DeJoy said. "Specifically with regard to the primary election, we got through that because I put a whole bunch of people down there and a whole bunch of double-checking processes in place."

DeJoy added that "the performance was good on election mail for Georgia" and that USPS would deliver Georgia's mail-in ballots in the weeks ahead "just fine."