January 20, 2021

There will be a whiskey tasting at the Shambles to close out January

Tickets are $65 per person for the Jan. 28 event

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
There will be different whiskey cocktails and sippers paired with small plates at Bistro Romano's outdoor event on Jan. 28.

The Italian restaurant Bistro Romano is inviting guests to another event at the Shambles, a historic marketplace that currently functions as an open-air event space at Headhouse Square.

This time, however, instead of wine the event will center on whiskey, which will warm guests up in the brisk January weather.

There will be heaters, also, in the covered area to keep attendees toasty while eating and drinking at the tables. The whiskey sippers and cocktails will be paired with small plates, like roasted pork shoulder and a s'mores-inspired cake.

Tickets for the tasting are $65 per person and can be purchased online. It will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. The full menu can be viewed on Bistro Romano's website.

The restaurant is currently open for dining, as well as pickup and delivery.

Sinead Cummings
