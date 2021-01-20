There will be a whiskey tasting at the Shambles to close out January

The Italian restaurant Bistro Romano is inviting guests to another event at the Shambles, a historic marketplace that currently functions as an open-air event space at Headhouse Square.

This time, however, instead of wine the event will center on whiskey, which will warm guests up in the brisk January weather.

There will be heaters, also, in the covered area to keep attendees toasty while eating and drinking at the tables. The whiskey sippers and cocktails will be paired with small plates, like roasted pork shoulder and a s'mores-inspired cake.

Tickets for the tasting are $65 per person and can be purchased online. It will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. The full menu can be viewed on Bistro Romano's website.

The restaurant is currently open for dining, as well as pickup and delivery.