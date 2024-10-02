More Sports:

October 02, 2024

Phillies to face Mets in 2024 NLDS

Prepare for the first-ever Phillies-Mets playoff matchup.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Bryce Harper Phillies Mets September 2024 Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

The Phillies will host the New York Mets for two games this weekend.

A long-standing regular season rivalry will reach a new level in the playoffs this weekend in South Philadelphia.

For the first time ever, the Phillies will face National League East foes the New York Mets in the postseason. New York beat the Brewers in the National League Wild Card Series. The Mets won on Tuesday, dropped a game on Wednesday and then were victors in the decisive, winner-take-all contest on Thursday. The sixth-seeded Mets will now come to Citizens Bank Park for Games 1 and 2 on Saturday and Sunday, with both matchups beginning at 4:08 PM.

Game 3 will take place on Tuesday in Queens (time TBD) and, if necessary, Game 4 will be played on Wednesday at Citi Field as well before a potential Game 5 would bring the series back to Philadelphia next Friday.

It should be a raucous atmosphere at CBP.

Red October is finally here, Philly.

Live it up.

MORE: 10 best Phillies playoff home runs of this era

