More Events:

March 03, 2021

Whole Foods 2021 Beauty Week includes big sale, $20 Beauty Bags

Ahead of the event, the grocer reveals its predictions for what beauty products will be trending this year

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Beauty Products
Whole Foods Beauty Bag 2021 Courtesy of/Whole Foods Market

There are two Beauty Bags to choose from, each filled with mini and full-size products. Here's a peek inside the Glow-Up Beautiful Kit.

Beauty Week at Whole Foods returns from Wednesday, March 10, through Tuesday, March 16.

The grocer will offer its full range of beauty products at 25% off, plus an extra 10% off for Amazon Prime members.

RELATED: Philly startup Simply Good Jars to be featured on Shark Tank's season premiere | Schuylkill River Trail named among best riverwalks in country, USA Today says

In addition, the 2021 Beauty Bags will be available starting Friday, March 12, for a limited time. They're priced at $20 each, but valued at $135, and include both mini and full-size products.

There are two Beauty Bags for shoppers to choose from: Glow-Up Beautiful or New Essentials. Each assortment of clean-beauty products comes in a Queen Alaffia cosmetic bag. You can check out what's included in each bag below.

The Glow-Up Beautiful Kit

• ACURE  – Juice Cleanse Supergreens & Adaptogens Shampoo
• ACURE – Juice Cleanse Supergreens & Adaptogens Conditioner
• Alba Botanica – Acnedote Pimple Patches
• Yes to Avocado – Fragrance-Free Cream Mask
• evanhealy – Rose Vetiver Harmonizing Balm
• cocokind – Resurfacing Sleep Mask
• Andalou Naturals – Miniature Plant-Based Retinol Alternative with Bakuchiol
• Trilogy – Rosehip Oil Antioxidant+
• Juice Beauty – Blemish Clearing Cleanser
• Mad Hippie – Deluxe Sample Vitamin C
• Alaffia – Everyday Coconut Vegan Lip Balm, Purely Coconut
• Renpure – Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Serum
• Shea Moisture – 100% Extra-Virgin Coconut Oil Head to Toe Nourishing Hydration
• Weleda – Sheer Hydration Daily Crème
• Pacifica Beauty – Sea Foam Complete Face Wash Mini
• The Seaweed Bath Co. – Detox Repairing Hair Mask
• Whole Foods Market – Facial Sheet Cupra Mask Soothing Avocado

The New Essentials Beauty Kit

Whole Foods New Essentials Beauty Bag 2021Courtesy of/Whole Foods Market

A peek at what's inside the New Essentials Beauty Kit.

• ACURE – Brightening Vitamin C Jelly Mask
• ACURE – Ultra Hydrating Cream Sheet Mask
• Purezero – Purezero Clean Color Care Conditioner
• Avalon Organics – Soothing Moisture Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Shampoo
• Derma E – Vitamin C Gentle Daily Cleansing Paste
• Alaffia – Everyday Coconut Vegan Lip Balm, Purely Coconut
• evanhealy – Blue Cactus Cooling Balm
• Juice Beauty – Cleansing Milk
• Pacifica Beauty – Sea Foam Complete Face Wash Mini
• Dr. Hauschka – Skin Care Quince Day Cream
• Giovanni 2chic – Clarifying & Calming with Wintergreen & Blue Tansy Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
• Mad Hippie – Deluxe Sample Vitamin A
• Mineral Fusion – Mini Nail Polish Remover
• Mychelle – Dermaceuticals Remarkable Retinal Serum
• Purezero – Clean Color Care Shampoo
• Weleda – Lip Butter
• Whole Foods Market – Acai Age-De ing Relaxing Facial Sheet Mask

Whole Foods also shared its top five clean-beauty trend predictions for 2021. According to the grocer, shoppers may want to keep these in mind while picking out items.

  1. Less Plastic – Beauty products are being packaged in solid, waterless formats to help minimize the use of plastic packaging. When a product isn’t in liquid form, brands can use materials like recyclable boxes or metal tins.
  2. Multitasking Balms – Balms are being reimagined to do it all. Multitasking balms can be applied to lips, cheeks, cuticles or anywhere that needs attention.
  3. Juiced-Up Skin Care – Produce favorites – from celery to mushrooms to blueberries – are now playing starring roles in new beauty products. 
  4. Upcycled Beauty – By repurposing ingredients, things that would have been food waste get a new life.
  5. Skin Remedies – New and improved masks and serums can help with stressed skin and acne from wearing face coverings due to COVID-19.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Beauty Products Philadelphia Whole Foods Sales Beauty

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Will Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie ever fire Howie Roseman?
Lurie-Roseman_012021_usat

Prevention

HPV vaccination rates remain low despite cancer risks
HPV vaccination rates down

TV

Former Eagles player will host 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose' in place of Chris Harrison
Emmanuel Acho The Bachelor

Eagles

What they're saying: More veteran free agent QB options for Eagles and how to afford them
Alex-Smith-Jacoby-Brissett_030221_usat

Government

Pennsylvania raises COVID-19 venue capacity limits, paving way for Philly sports fans at games
Pennsylvania COVID Occupancy

Food & Drink

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week to take place this spring
Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

Featured Homes

Limited - 126 s 16th st 2 f

FOR RENT! Renovated studio one half block from Rittenhouse Row! This studio boasts birch wood floors throughout, exposed brick walls, and a washer/dryer in unit! 340 sqft | $1,350/mo
Limited - 1420 locust st 24n

FOR SALE! 2 bed, 2 bath showcasing north and east sunrise city views with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows and a private terrace accessible from each room! 1,111 sqft | $389,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved