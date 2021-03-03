Whole Foods 2021 Beauty Week includes big sale, $20 Beauty Bags

March 03, 2021
Beauty Week at Whole Foods returns from Wednesday, March 10, through Tuesday, March 16.
The grocer will offer its full range of beauty products at 25% off, plus an extra 10% off for Amazon Prime members.
In addition, the 2021 Beauty Bags will be available starting Friday, March 12, for a limited time. They're priced at $20 each, but valued at $135, and include both mini and full-size products.
There are two Beauty Bags for shoppers to choose from: Glow-Up Beautiful or New Essentials. Each assortment of clean-beauty products comes in a Queen Alaffia cosmetic bag. You can check out what's included in each bag below.
• ACURE – Juice Cleanse Supergreens & Adaptogens Shampoo
• ACURE – Juice Cleanse Supergreens & Adaptogens Conditioner
• Alba Botanica – Acnedote Pimple Patches
• Yes to Avocado – Fragrance-Free Cream Mask
• evanhealy – Rose Vetiver Harmonizing Balm
• cocokind – Resurfacing Sleep Mask
• Andalou Naturals – Miniature Plant-Based Retinol Alternative with Bakuchiol
• Trilogy – Rosehip Oil Antioxidant+
• Juice Beauty – Blemish Clearing Cleanser
• Mad Hippie – Deluxe Sample Vitamin C
• Alaffia – Everyday Coconut Vegan Lip Balm, Purely Coconut
• Renpure – Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Serum
• Shea Moisture – 100% Extra-Virgin Coconut Oil Head to Toe Nourishing Hydration
• Weleda – Sheer Hydration Daily Crème
• Pacifica Beauty – Sea Foam Complete Face Wash Mini
• The Seaweed Bath Co. – Detox Repairing Hair Mask
• Whole Foods Market – Facial Sheet Cupra Mask Soothing Avocado
• ACURE – Brightening Vitamin C Jelly Mask
• ACURE – Ultra Hydrating Cream Sheet Mask
• Purezero – Purezero Clean Color Care Conditioner
• Avalon Organics – Soothing Moisture Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Shampoo
• Derma E – Vitamin C Gentle Daily Cleansing Paste
• Alaffia – Everyday Coconut Vegan Lip Balm, Purely Coconut
• evanhealy – Blue Cactus Cooling Balm
• Juice Beauty – Cleansing Milk
• Pacifica Beauty – Sea Foam Complete Face Wash Mini
• Dr. Hauschka – Skin Care Quince Day Cream
• Giovanni 2chic – Clarifying & Calming with Wintergreen & Blue Tansy Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
• Mad Hippie – Deluxe Sample Vitamin A
• Mineral Fusion – Mini Nail Polish Remover
• Mychelle – Dermaceuticals Remarkable Retinal Serum
• Purezero – Clean Color Care Shampoo
• Weleda – Lip Butter
• Whole Foods Market – Acai Age-De ing Relaxing Facial Sheet Mask
Whole Foods also shared its top five clean-beauty trend predictions for 2021. According to the grocer, shoppers may want to keep these in mind while picking out items.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.