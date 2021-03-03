Whole Foods 2021 Beauty Week includes big sale, $20 Beauty Bags

Beauty Week at Whole Foods returns from Wednesday, March 10, through Tuesday, March 16.



The grocer will offer its full range of beauty products at 25% off, plus an extra 10% off for Amazon Prime members.

In addition, the 2021 Beauty Bags will be available starting Friday, March 12, for a limited time. They're priced at $20 each, but valued at $135, and include both mini and full-size products.

There are two Beauty Bags for shoppers to choose from: Glow-Up Beautiful or New Essentials. Each assortment of clean-beauty products comes in a Queen Alaffia cosmetic bag. You can check out what's included in each bag below.

The Glow-Up Beautiful Kit

• ACURE – Juice Cleanse Supergreens & Adaptogens Shampoo

• ACURE – Juice Cleanse Supergreens & Adaptogens Conditioner

• Alba Botanica – Acnedote Pimple Patches

• Yes to Avocado – Fragrance-Free Cream Mask

• evanhealy – Rose Vetiver Harmonizing Balm

• cocokind – Resurfacing Sleep Mask

• Andalou Naturals – Miniature Plant-Based Retinol Alternative with Bakuchiol

• Trilogy – Rosehip Oil Antioxidant+

• Juice Beauty – Blemish Clearing Cleanser

• Mad Hippie – Deluxe Sample Vitamin C

• Alaffia – Everyday Coconut Vegan Lip Balm, Purely Coconut

• Renpure – Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Serum

• Shea Moisture – 100% Extra-Virgin Coconut Oil Head to Toe Nourishing Hydration

• Weleda – Sheer Hydration Daily Crème

• Pacifica Beauty – Sea Foam Complete Face Wash Mini

• The Seaweed Bath Co. – Detox Repairing Hair Mask

• Whole Foods Market – Facial Sheet Cupra Mask Soothing Avocado

The New Essentials Beauty Kit

Courtesy of/Whole Foods Market A peek at what's inside the New Essentials Beauty Kit.

• ACURE – Brightening Vitamin C Jelly Mask

• ACURE – Ultra Hydrating Cream Sheet Mask

• Purezero – Purezero Clean Color Care Conditioner

• Avalon Organics – Soothing Moisture Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Shampoo

• Derma E – Vitamin C Gentle Daily Cleansing Paste

• Alaffia – Everyday Coconut Vegan Lip Balm, Purely Coconut

• evanhealy – Blue Cactus Cooling Balm

• Juice Beauty – Cleansing Milk

• Pacifica Beauty – Sea Foam Complete Face Wash Mini

• Dr. Hauschka – Skin Care Quince Day Cream

• Giovanni 2chic – Clarifying & Calming with Wintergreen & Blue Tansy Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

• Mad Hippie – Deluxe Sample Vitamin A

• Mineral Fusion – Mini Nail Polish Remover

• Mychelle – Dermaceuticals Remarkable Retinal Serum

• Purezero – Clean Color Care Shampoo

• Weleda – Lip Butter

• Whole Foods Market – Acai Age-De ing Relaxing Facial Sheet Mask

Whole Foods also shared its top five clean-beauty trend predictions for 2021. According to the grocer, shoppers may want to keep these in mind while picking out items.

