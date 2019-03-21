More Events:

March 21, 2019

Whole Foods in Philly giving away beauty products

The Better Beauty Swap is worth waking up early on a Saturday

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Whole Foods Market Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Whole Foods Market on North 22nd Street in Philadelphia.

On Saturday, March 30, select Whole Foods locations are hosting a Better Beauty Swap, and the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Philly is one of them.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to trade in old, empty beauty product containers for a free Whole Foods Market Beauty Bag containing $100 worth of beauty goods. Just make sure you're one of the first 200 customers to arrive when the doors open at 8 a.m.

RELATED: Night Market visiting three new neighborhoods during 2019 season | Here's the 2019 ranking of the most (and least) pesticide-covered fruits and vegetables

All of the items in the swag bag will be "clean beauty" products. So, what does that mean?

Parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde donors, microbeads and EDTA are all banned by the grocer, and Whole Foods doesn't sell beauty products tested on animals.

Also, all things beauty at Whole Foods will be 25-percent off from March 27 through April 2. Prime members get an additional 10-percent off.

Whole Foods Better Beauty Swap

Saturday, March 30
8-9 a.m.
Whole Foods Market
2101 Pennsylvania Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130

