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July 21, 2026

Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash will bring live tattooing, entertainment and competitions to the Jersey Shore

The three-day event will take over the Wildwoods Convention Center from Aug. 7-9 with tattoo artists, vendors and opportunities to get inked on-site.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Tattoo Convention
A person getting tattoo on their arm Benjamin Lehman/Unsplash

The Wildwood Tattoo Festival, produced by Villain Arts, will bring tattoo artists, live entertainment, competitions and on-site tattooing to the Wildwoods Convention Center from Aug. 7-9.

Whether you're ready for your first tattoo, adding another to your collection or simply curious to watch artists at work, the Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash will bring three days of live tattooing and entertainment to the Jersey Shore.

Produced by Villain Arts, the festival will take over the Wildwoods Convention Center from Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 9, bringing together tattoo artists, live performers and vendors for a weekend centered on tattoo culture.

Attendees can get tattooed on-site, watch artists compete for awards and browse booths selling artwork, jewelry, clothing and tattoo-related merchandise. Even those not planning to leave with fresh ink can watch the tattooing, check out the competitions and catch live performances throughout the weekend.

The entertainment lineup includes contortion, suspension acts, birds of prey and other stage performances. Featured guests include “Ink Master” alum Cleen Rock One, AL Fliction and tattoo artists from across the country.

Festival hours are 2-11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $20 for a one-day pass or $40 for a three-day pass. Children younger than 12 are admitted free.

Villain Arts Wildwood Beach Bash

Aug. 7-9
Wildwoods Convention Center
4501 Boardwalk
Wildwood, NJ 08260
$20 one-day pass
$40 three-day pass

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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