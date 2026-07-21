Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash will bring live tattooing, entertainment and competitions to the Jersey Shore

Whether you're ready for your first tattoo, adding another to your collection or simply curious to watch artists at work, the Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash will bring three days of live tattooing and entertainment to the Jersey Shore.

Produced by Villain Arts, the festival will take over the Wildwoods Convention Center from Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 9, bringing together tattoo artists, live performers and vendors for a weekend centered on tattoo culture.

Attendees can get tattooed on-site, watch artists compete for awards and browse booths selling artwork, jewelry, clothing and tattoo-related merchandise. Even those not planning to leave with fresh ink can watch the tattooing, check out the competitions and catch live performances throughout the weekend.

The entertainment lineup includes contortion, suspension acts, birds of prey and other stage performances. Featured guests include “Ink Master” alum Cleen Rock One, AL Fliction and tattoo artists from across the country.

Festival hours are 2-11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $20 for a one-day pass or $40 for a three-day pass. Children younger than 12 are admitted free.

Aug. 7-9

Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk

Wildwood, NJ 08260

$20 one-day pass

$40 three-day pass

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