More Culture:

October 10, 2019

Will Smith is (for real this time) developing a 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' spinoff

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Shows
Fresh Prince SO Source/YouTube

Will Smith's multi-platform company Westbrook Inc. will create a new series based on 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'

Will Smith has come a long way since the ensemble disaster "Collateral Beauty" got eaten alive by critics in 2016.

Friday's premiere of "Gemini Man" is poised to bring Smith a box office smash, but there's another piece of news from the West Philly native that should excite his devoted fans.

An in-depth profile published by The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Smith is developing a spinoff series for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" — for real this time.

In July, Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, launched Westbrook Inc., a cross-platform holding company that's designed to amplify Smith's involvement with new media, technology and merchandising. One of the company's projects is a new look at "Fresh Prince" more than 20 years after its heyday.

"In addition to producing Smith-fronted film projects, Westbrook is developing a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spinoff series (he still earns hefty royalties from the 1990s NBC sitcom, now licensed to air in 193 territories)," THR reports.

That's it. That's all the information currently available about this project. Still, it's a lot better than rumors of reunions or "Fresh Princess" concepts that end up being children's books (not that there's anything wrong with that).

Most of the THR feature on Smith looks at how he picked himself up from an apparent low point in his career, managing to become both more popular and much richer in the process.

Last year, writer and director Morgan Cooper went viral when he released a trailer that reimagined "Fresh Prince" as a drama. Smith later met with and interviewed Cooper, so there's at least a possibility that he could be involved in this project. Smith has a lot of other things going on, in the meantime, but we now have confirmation that the "Fresh Prince" universe will be smelled later. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Shows Philadelphia Sitcoms Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Politics

To re-elect Trump, Republicans campaigning for Amish votes in Pennsylvania
1010_amish trump voters

Adult Health

Dog owners may have lower risk of dying from heart attacks, study says
Dogs pets reduce mortality

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

Music

Tierra Whack's 'Whack World' named 38th-best album of the decade
Tierra whack pitchfork albums

Family-Friendly

Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with fall foods, carnival games
Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with carnival games

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved