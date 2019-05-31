More Culture:

May 31, 2019

Will Smith is producing a documentary series about Philly's Urban Youth Racing School

The Fishtown motorsports program has been teaching students STEM skills since 1998

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Will Smith at the premiere of Netflix's "Bright." Smith is executive producing a series about a Philadelphia-area youth racing school.

Will Smith's entertainment company, Overbrook Entertainment, is reportedly set to produce a documentary series about a youth racing school in Philadelphia.

The series will be titled "Urban Youth Racing School", after the real Philly program of the same name, according to Deadline.

MORE: The Sopranos' famed New Jersey house is for sale, starting at $3.4 million

The real-life Urban Youth Racing School began in 1998, and teaches students between the ages of 8 and 18 extra science, technology, engineering, and mathematics skills, with the end result being actual motorsports racing. The racing school is based in Fishtown on Delaware Avenue, a block over from The Fillmore.

This video, from the program's YouTube account, shows what the program's grand prix races look like:

Smith will executive produce the series, along with long-time business partner and Temple University alum James Lassiter, and brother-in-law Caleb Pinkett.

The series is expected to begin shooting during the next school year, according to Deadline, and will feature special guest stars. 

MORE: Polo Ralph Lauren partners with West Philly equestrians for new ads

The series has no set premiere date, and there doesn't seem to be a television network or streaming service attached to the series, but its IMDB page suggests a potential 2019 premiere.

Smith most recently starred as Genie in Disney's live-action remake of "Aladdin", which premiered May 24.

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

