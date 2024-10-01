More News:

October 01, 2024

Willow Grove Park mall forbids unsupervised teens during evening hours

A parental supervision policy is in effect at the shopping center in the afternoon and evening to keep it a 'family-friendly' space.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Malls
Willow Grove mall Street View/Google Maps

The Willow Grove Park mall now requires anyone under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and after 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The Willow Grove Park mall in Montgomery County is now requiring anyone under 18 to have a parent or legal guardian accompanying them during its evening hours. 

The shopping center's new "Parental Supervision Policy" went into effect Tuesday, forbidding unsupervised minors after 5 p.m. from Mondays through Saturdays and after 3 p.m. on Sundays. The policy says the mall is trying to create a "secure and family-friendly" environment.

MORE: Driver shot while making DoorDash delivery in Mt. Airy

The new policy is in response to concerns from shoppers and local authorities about unsupervised minors gathering in large groups in the mall. 

Parents and guardians must 21 or older. They can escort up to four children, but least one of them must a child of their own. The policy also applies to the mall's parking lots and garages. 

Security personnel will enforce the policy and monitor people as they enter the mall. Unsupervised minors will be made to leave the mall and come back with a parent or guardian. If security personnel cannot easily determine the age of an adult or minor, they may ask to see a photo identification that includes a date of birth. Those who lack IDs will be asked to leave; anyone who refused may be prosecuted for trespassing. 

The mall said it will work with store managers to ensure teenage employees will not be affected by the policy. Store managers will be responsible for making sure teen workers have approved access during their shifts.

"Willow Grove Park is committed to maintaining a secure, welcoming, and family-friendly environment for all of our guests," said Romaine Crawford, general manager of Willow Grove Park. "This policy not only ensures that our guests can enjoy their shopping experience, but also fosters a secure environment for mall employees and visitors."

Similarly, the Fashion District shopping center in Center City has a policy barring minors from entering without a parent or guardian over the age of 23 after 2 p.m.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Malls Willow Grove Children Minors Parents

Videos

Featured

Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!
Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Girard College students stranded in North Carolina after hurricane

Girard Asheville Helene

Wellness

Here's how to maintain healthy smartphone habits

Healthy Smartphone Habits

Fitness

Exercise helps reduce the risk of disease, and it doesn't matter when you work out

weekend warrior exercise

Nature

Earth will gain a 'mini moon' for two months in the form of a tiny asteroid

earth mini moon september

Phillies

Phillies 'old school' aces continue to deliver, will anchor postseason run

Zack-Wheeler-Phillies-wrap_093024_USAT

Festivals

Chinatown Night Market to feature dumplings, mahjong and karaoke

Chinatown Night Market

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved