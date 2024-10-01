Willow Grove Park mall forbids unsupervised teens during evening hours

The Willow Grove Park mall in Montgomery County is now requiring anyone under 18 to have a parent or legal guardian accompanying them during its evening hours.

The shopping center's new "Parental Supervision Policy" went into effect Tuesday, forbidding unsupervised minors after 5 p.m. from Mondays through Saturdays and after 3 p.m. on Sundays. The policy says the mall is trying to create a "secure and family-friendly" environment.

The new policy is in response to concerns from shoppers and local authorities about unsupervised minors gathering in large groups in the mall.

Parents and guardians must 21 or older. They can escort up to four children, but least one of them must a child of their own. The policy also applies to the mall's parking lots and garages.

Security personnel will enforce the policy and monitor people as they enter the mall. Unsupervised minors will be made to leave the mall and come back with a parent or guardian. If security personnel cannot easily determine the age of an adult or minor, they may ask to see a photo identification that includes a date of birth. Those who lack IDs will be asked to leave; anyone who refused may be prosecuted for trespassing.

The mall said it will work with store managers to ensure teenage employees will not be affected by the policy. Store managers will be responsible for making sure teen workers have approved access during their shifts.

"Willow Grove Park is committed to maintaining a secure, welcoming, and family-friendly environment for all of our guests," said Romaine Crawford, general manager of Willow Grove Park. "This policy not only ensures that our guests can enjoy their shopping experience, but also fosters a secure environment for mall employees and visitors."

Similarly, the Fashion District shopping center in Center City has a policy barring minors from entering without a parent or guardian over the age of 23 after 2 p.m.