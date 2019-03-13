More Events:

March 13, 2019

Wine and cheese tasting at Comcast Center is $5 to attend

Get a ticket before they're gone

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Enjoy a wine and cheese tasting for $5 on March 26.

It's hard to resist a good deal, especially one involving alcohol and food. 

On Tuesday, March 26, the Market and Shops at the Comcast Center is hosting a wine and cheese tasting and tickets are only $5.

So skip happy hour at a bar and enjoy a fancy evening without overspending.

Also,  attendees will have a chance to win tickets to Philly Wine Week’s Opening Corks, where more than 100 bottles of wine will be popped open and poured.

Uncorked: Wine & Cheese Tasting

Tuesday, March 26
5:30-7 p.m. | $5 tickets
The Market and Shops at the Comcast Center
1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103

