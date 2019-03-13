Wine and cheese tasting at Comcast Center is $5 to attend

It's hard to resist a good deal, especially one involving alcohol and food.

On Tuesday, March 26, the Market and Shops at the Comcast Center is hosting a wine and cheese tasting and tickets are only $5.

So skip happy hour at a bar and enjoy a fancy evening without overspending.

Also, attendees will have a chance to win tickets to Philly Wine Week’s Opening Corks, where more than 100 bottles of wine will be popped open and poured.



Tuesday, March 26

5:30-7 p.m. | $5 tickets

The Market and Shops at the Comcast Center

1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103

