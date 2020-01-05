Officials: Winter sports at Upper Darby High School closed to general public following fight

All winter sports games at Upper Darby High School will no longer be open to the public following an altercation that took place last month at a boys basketball game.

Upper Darby School District has enacted a strict entrance policy for all winter sporting events, including all home wrestling and basketball games, for both boys and girls teams. The change was implemented on Saturday for the boys' basketball game against Conestoga High School.

District officials said the change follows safety concerns after a fight broke out at a varsity boys basketball game on Dec. 17. While the fight did not involve athletes from either team, it interrupted the game, officials said. Once the individuals were removed by police and security from the building, the fight continued outside of campus. Police from Harverford Township and Lansdowne Borough had to assist Upper Darby police in backup, according to the school district.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel P. McGarry referred to the incident as “embarrassing." He added, "It is certainly not something we want to represent our school district or community.”

In order to attend the sporting events, students at Upper Darby must now show their school I.D. in order to purchase tickets. They will also be required to sit in the student section of the gymnasium.

The new policy requires that the visiting team must submit a list of approved people to enter the game or there must be an administrator present that will approve the entry of each individual. Students from the opposing team will also need to show their school I.D. to purchase tickets.

"Our plan is to provide a safe, secure, and positive atmosphere," Dr. McGarry said in a statement. "Members of the public can certainly attend our sporting events, but we have a new process for students and non-students.”



