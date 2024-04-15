WNBA commissioner says Philadelphia is an expansion candidate

Have the constant calls for Philadelphia to have a WNBA franchise finally be heard?

At the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday night, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert named Philly as an expansion candidate:

No further information was provided, per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jonathan Tannenwald, about what a potential Philadelphia franchise would entail, but it's a welcomed sign of development for a city that has such a rich basketball history.

The WNBA currently has 12 teams with a 13th franchise coming in 2025 in San Francisco. A franchise coming to Philly, if or whenever it may be, is long overdue...

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader