Woman's dead body found at site of Southwest Philly house fire

The body of a woman was discovered underneath the rubble at a construction site on Saturday morning in Southwest Philly, police say.

Construction workers found the body on the 7600 block of Este Avenue just before 11 a.m. and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, multiple media outlets reported.

The construction crew was at the site of a demolished home that caught fire around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, 6ABC reported.

Police believe the woman may have been in the building when it caught fire; 11 people and two pets were displaced from the multiple apartment dwelling, Fox 29 reported.

The women's cause of death is being investigated and her identity has not been reported, police said.