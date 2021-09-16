Woman found dead along Schuylkill River Trail in Montgomery County

The death of a woman whose body was found in a wooded area of the Schuylkill River Trail on Thursday is being investigated as a homicide, Montgomery County prosecutors said.

The victim's body was located by authorities in the area of the Betzwood Trailhead in Lower Providence Township.

Investigators said a man walked into the Upper Darby Police Station in Delaware County to report the apparent homicide.

The man who reported the discovery remains in police custody but has not been charged with a crime at this time, prosecutors said.

The identity of the woman has not been released pending notification of her family. An autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is scheduled for Friday morning.



The Betzwood Trail is a 6-mile path that runs along the Schuylkill River within the boundaries of Valley Forge National Historical Park.



Anyone with information about this incident can call the Montgomery County detectives’ tip line at (610) 278-3648.