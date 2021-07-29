More News:

July 29, 2021

Wharton School of Business enrolls more women than men in MBA program for the first time ever

The Ivy League school's business program is ranked No. 2 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Wharton School
Wharton School, Business Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business will have more women than men in its incoming MBA class for the first time in the school's 140-year history.

For the first time in the school's 140-year history, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business will have more women than men in its incoming MBA class.

The number of women enrollees soared 10% this year to account for 52% of the class of 2023, the school announced Wednesday

"This landmark achievement demonstrates Wharton’s commitment to providing a diverse and representative community for our students,Wharton Dean Erika James said in an email to PhillyVoice. "As a female leader, I understand firsthand the significant impact that experiencing meaningful gender representation can have on women as they chart their careers."

The Ivy League school's business program is ranked No. 2 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Data pulled from MBA programs across the country in 2016 found that on average women make up 37% of MBA students.

James said that the school has made a "conscious effort" to make female applicants feel wanted and welcomed at the school.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to our efforts, and while we are extremely proud to welcome this record number of women to our MBA community this year, we do hope that equitable gender representation soon becomes the norm among business schools, rather than the exception," Maryellen Reilly, Deputy vice dean of the Wharton MBA Program, said.

The school created several initiatives to support women students, including a partnership with the Forté Foundation, fellowships for outstanding women students, on-campus visit days for women and conferences and networking opportunities via student clubs such as Wharton Women in Business.

The school admitted 897 students from a pool of 7,338 applicants for the Class of 2023, including a record 7% of students that identify as LGBTQ+, 36% international students and 35% Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Wharton School Philadelphia Business Women In Business University of Pennsylvania Women

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA trade rumors: Miami Heat viewed as one of 'most likely landing spots' for Ben Simmons
Ben-Simmons-Jimmy-Butler_072821_usat

Sponsored

How to make a standout real estate offer
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Investigations

Private security guard caught on camera beating man at SEPTA turnstile
72821 SEPTA guard beating.jpg

Prevention

N.J. urges residents to wear masks indoors when COVID-19 transmission is more likely
New Jersey COVID-19 masks

Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen 'respectfully declined' to have Garden State Parkway service area renamed after him
Garden State Parkway service areas

Food & Drink

Hybrid dog park and beer garden opening at Craft Hall in Fishtown
Unleashed Bark and Beer

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved