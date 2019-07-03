More Events:

July 03, 2019

Watch the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday at Love City Brewing party

The brewery will also show the Copa América final and Gold Cup final

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup Michael Cho/USA TODAY Sports

Jul 2, 2019; Lyon, FRANCE; United States forward Alex Morgan (right) hugs midfielder Lindsey Horan (left) after defeating England during semi-final play in the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 soccer tournament at Stade de Lyon.

The United States beat England in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup on Tuesday, securing their spot in the final coming up on Sunday, July 7.

The U.S. will play either the Netherlands or Sweden, depending on who wins Wednesday's game.

RELATED: Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philly, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore | New Love City Brewing beer supports Jefferson's Division of Neuro-Oncology

It should be an exciting match and soccer fans are invited to watch at Love City Brewing, which is throwing a big party for the game.

Since the final starts at 11 a.m., Love City will open its doors an hour before. The brewery will also show the Copa América final at 4 p.m. and the Gold Cup final at 9 p.m.

Attendees can watch the games on the three screens inside or on a giant screen in the parking lot.

At the all-day party, three food trucks – Eating Binge, Stuff'd Buns and Pancho's Cafe – will be parked outside and there will be music by Marissa Le, known as DJ Yolo Ono, Asher Roth and Bij Lincs.

Guests can grab drinks inside or at the outdoor bars provided by Love City and Stateside Vodka.

For families, there will be face painting in the kids zone.

The watch party is free to attend but Love City asks those interested to RSVP online.

Trifecta of Champions

Sunday, July 7
10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. | Free to attend with RSVP
Love City Brewing
1023 Hamilton St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

