South Jersey pharmacy shut down for unsafe conditions, state board says

A pharmacist in Gloucester County had her license temporarily suspended and her practice shut down, because New Jersey officials say she repeatedly interfered with patients' prescriptions and operated in unsafe conditions.

Nittal K. Lodha, owner of Woodbury Family Pharmacy, allegedly refused to comply with customers' requests to transfer their prescriptions to other pharmacies and had a track record of dispensing the wrong dosages to patients. The New Jersey Board of Pharmacy approved a motion from state prosecutors to revoke Lodha's license on June 24, Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said Tuesday.

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"Patients should be able to trust that their pharmacist won't endanger their health or make it harder for them to access lifesaving medications," Davenport said in a statement. "So when a licensed pharmacist harms patients by allegedly disregarding basic safety standards and interfering with their right to obtain needed treatment from the pharmacy of their choosing, we will take action to protect the public."

The AG's Office filed a complaint with the state pharmacy board on May 12. The complaint included photos that "graphically depicted a pharmacy in complete disarray and disorganization" and patient accounts that alleged "predatory conduct, according to an order the board issued last month.

Investigators allegedly found numerous expired drugs, medications that were kept in improper temperatures and evidence that pointed to "dangerous" compounding practices. The state pharmacy board also said the pharmacy had a bin with loose and unidentifiable pills, food kept in drug storage refrigerators and general clutter piled on nearly every surface.

Multiple patients claimed Lodha would not transfer their prescriptions to other pharmacies at their request, administered drugs with broken safety seals or missing doses and, in one case, forced customers to ration their medications or take expired drugs. One patient died after rationing drugs, and the patient's doctor suggested that may have directly contributed to the patient's death, the pharmacy board said.

During a hearing, Lodha denied "essentially every claim made against her," the board said. But the board did not find her assertions credible.

A board subcommittee heard the state's case on June 5 and voted to grant the temporary suspensions. The full board ratified the decision on June 24 and will make a final decision on her case following a plenary hearing with the Office of Administrative Law.

"The temporary suspensions of Ms. Lodha's license and Woodbury Family Pharmacy's permit reflects the seriousness of these allegations and our commitment to protecting the public," Jeremy Hollander, acting director of the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, said in a statement. "Patients depend on pharmacists and pharmacies to provide safe, lawful and reliable access to prescription medications. Those that fall short of those expectations will be held accountable."

In its ruling, the board listed a series of terms that, if met, may allow Lodha to seek reinstatement of her license to practice depending on the resolution of the case. She would have to pass several exams, complete a 400-hour internship, hire a pre-approved cleaning company to deep clean the facility, remove and destroy any drugs still stored in the building and hire a new pharmacist to run the store, among other requirements.