More Events:

March 18, 2024

World Oddities Expo to bring 'peculiar paradise' to Philly next month

The traveling festival features tattoo artists, performers and vendors selling macabre art and home decor. It stops at the convention center on April 27.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Oddities
World Oddities Expo @worldodditiesexpo/Facebook

Small businesses will hawk curios at the World Oddities Expo during its stop at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday, April 27.

The sideshow is coming to town for a one-day-only event in April featuring a marketplace of curios and classes on butterfly pinning.

The World Oddities Expo arrives in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 27. The traveling festival, which bills itself as a "peculiar paradise where weird thrives," will take over the Pennsylvania Convention Center from noon to 8 p.m. 

MORE: Cherry blossom festival will bloom in April with events throughout the month

Visitors can shop for taxidermy, jewelry, home decor and macabre art pieces or get some fresh ink at the pop-up tattoo parlor run by Villain Arts. The expo also will offer live burlesque and musical entertainment, though the line-up of performers has not been announced. Recent acts have included sword swallowers and trapeze artists.

General admission starts at $20. For additional fees, guests can learn how to taxidermy a rat, pin and mount butterflies or create hair art that harkens back to the Victorian era.

World Oddities Expo

Saturday, April 27
Noon to 8 p.m. | $20
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Oddities Philadelphia Pennsylvania Convention Center Art Tattoos Shopping Taxidermy

Videos

Featured

Limited - Kerry Cliffs

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Do Something Big: Explore a career with the City of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Suspect who allegedly shot and killed 3 people in Bucks County arrested in Trenton, police say
falls township shooting arrest trenton

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Illness

Asthma meds have become shockingly unaffordable − but relief may be on the way
Asthma Inhaler Prices

Food & Drink

Cloud Cups to open new gelato shop in Kensington that offers 36 flavors
Cloud Cups Kensington

Sixers

The Sixers still have a Tobias Harris problem
Tobias Harris 3.13.24

Performances

A risqué 'Star Wars' burlesque show is coming to Philly this July
Star Wars burlesque show

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved