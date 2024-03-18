World Oddities Expo to bring 'peculiar paradise' to Philly next month

The sideshow is coming to town for a one-day-only event in April featuring a marketplace of curios and classes on butterfly pinning.

The World Oddities Expo arrives in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 27. The traveling festival, which bills itself as a "peculiar paradise where weird thrives," will take over the Pennsylvania Convention Center from noon to 8 p.m.

Visitors can shop for taxidermy, jewelry, home decor and macabre art pieces or get some fresh ink at the pop-up tattoo parlor run by Villain Arts. The expo also will offer live burlesque and musical entertainment, though the line-up of performers has not been announced. Recent acts have included sword swallowers and trapeze artists.

General admission starts at $20. For additional fees, guests can learn how to taxidermy a rat, pin and mount butterflies or create hair art that harkens back to the Victorian era.

Saturday, April 27

Noon to 8 p.m. | $20

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.