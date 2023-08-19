More Culture:

Wrestlemania 40 breaks WWE record for most money from ticket sales

The two-day event in Philadelphia sold over 90,000 tickets, also breaking the record for tickets sold on the first day of sales

WWE sold 90,000 tickets for Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia, breaking the all-time gate sale of $21.5M set in Los Angeles this year.

WWE's marquee event Wrestlemania 40, is headed to Philadelphia next April. Tickets for the two-day spectacle at Lincoln Financial Field surpassed the all-time gate record for money brought in off ticket sales, Darren Rovell of Action Network reported.

Although WWE, which confirmed over 90,000 tickets were sold, did not disclose how much money it made for events on April 6 and 7th, it surpassed the $21.5 million record set in Los Angeles for Wrestlemania 39, according to Philadelphia Business Journal. WWE also set a new record for tickets sold on Friday's first day of sales.

First announced in July 2022, Wrestlemania in Philadelphia will culminate a weeklong event, including "Friday Night Smackdown," the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, and "Monday Night Raw" at the Wells Fargo Center.

On a press tour this week leading up to tickets on sale, WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes said that a trip to Philadelphia in 2013 made him believe in Philly magic.

"I was here in 2013 at Wells Fargo, and (Philadelphia fans) just jumped on board. And it was legit a lightening in the bottle moment where that became my favorite arena," said Rhodes. "I don't know if I earned their respect or if it was just some Philly magic," Rhodes told 6ABC.

This year, WWE's primetime event generated $215 million in economic impact for the Los Angeles region. Since 2016 there has been more than $1.2 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event, WWE reported

In 1999 Philadelphia hosted Wrestlemania at the Wells Fargo Center, which was the First Union Center at the time, with a crowd of 20,276 and reported gross ticket sales of $1,437,050.

The cheapest two-day ticket at Wrestlemania is $610 on the secondary ticket website Stubhub. A ticket for day 1 is $199, and for day two, it is $207.

