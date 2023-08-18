More Culture:

At The Table fine dining restaurant moving to expanded Wayne location next month

The eatery's new space at 118 West Lancaster Avenue will offer cocktails and craft beer through a partnership with Imprint Beer Co.

at the table wayne Lexy Pierce/PUNCH Media

At The Table, a fine dining establishment in Wayne, is relocating to a larger location next month which will offer an expanded beverage program. Above, At The Table chefs and owners Tara Buzan-Hardy and Alex Hardy.

At The Table BYOB in Wayne is closing its doors and dropping the "BYOB" from its name — in order to move to a larger location down the road with a new beverage program.

The Main Line fine dining establishment, run by husband-and-wife chef duo Alex Hardy and Tara Buzan-Hardy, will cease operations at its Louella Court space after Saturday, Aug. 19. Its expanded location at 118 West Lancaster Avenue will open its doors on Tuesday, Sept. 12. 

The new At The Table space will be able to accommodate 100 guests, with indoor tables and an oyster bar, as well as an outdoor garden patio. This is a 400% increase over At The Table's former 24-seat capacity. The kitchen will also be expanded to four-times the size compared to the previous location, and will include a large chef's window to provide guests with views of the kitchen.

“This new restaurant will give us the ability to go above and beyond," Hardy said in a news release. “You’re limited by your restaurant, by what your kitchen can do. Our new kitchen has been designed to allow us to show our stuff: what we’ve learned, what we know, and what we’ve attempted in the past but could not execute on due to our old location’s limitations."

With modern, oceanic design elements, the interior of the new space is inspired by Hardy's and Buzan-Hardy's visits to Michelin Star-level restaurants and upscale coastal eateries.

At The Table will continue offering its six course tasting menu full of modern French flavors, which is updated every two weeks. The first menu at the new location will include Wild Mushroom Toast, Squid Ink Pasta with Crab, Pan-Seared Scallops, Foie Gras, A5 Myazaki Wagyu and Lavender Crème Brûlée. 

While At The Table is dropping "BYOB" from its name, guests will still be permitted to bring their own drinks, according to a news release. At the same time, At The Table will be able to offer cocktails and craft beer for the first time through a partnership with Hatfield-based Imprint Beer Co., which is lending the restaurant its brewery license. 

At its launch, the rotating beverage menu will feature four varieties of craft beer as well as six cocktails, including "Alex's Favorite G and T" and "Tiramisu Espresso Martini."

When the new location opens, At The Table will lengthen its hours of operation to Tuesday through Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Reservations can be made online

