More Culture:

December 05, 2018

Wu-Tang Clan to reunite in Philly to mark 25th anniversary of debut album

The Clan will perform at Franklin Music Hall on Jan. 25

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Franklin Music Hall
Wu-Tang Clan Philly concert Photo courtesy/The Wu-Tang Clan on Facebook

The Wu-Tang Clan is reuniting for one show in Philly at Franklin Music Hall to celebrate 25 years since its landmark album 'Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)' was released.

In honor of the 25-year anniversary of landmark album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" the Wu-Tang Clan is reuniting for two shows, including one in Philly.

The group, comprised of some of the most influential hip-hop figures of all time, has released four gold and platinum studio albums since the early '90s. The Clan's work spans 60 albums among all of its various members. (RIP, Ol' Dirty Bastard. The ODB McDonalds will always be a special place.)

The upcoming shows, just announced on Tuesday, will be held in Philly at the Franklin Music Hall (formerly the Electric Factory) on Jan. 25 and in New York City at Terminal 5 the next day. 

The group will return to the U.S. after a few shows in New Zealand and Australia this month in preparation for its latest album release. 

Czarface, an ongoing collaboration between the Wu's Inspectah Deck and 7L & Esoteric, along with Ghostface Killah recently announced the studio album "Czarface Meets Ghostface" will drop on Feb. 15. 

You can listen to the first track "Iron Claw" here.

The Clan was also featured on NPR's "Tiny Desk Concert" on Wednesday. They performed a 20-minute medley of songs across their discography. 

Here's the full show. 

Tickets for the Philly show go on sale on Friday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. Here's where you can snag yours.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia Rap Hip-hop Reunions

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sifting through the facts of Markelle Fultz's thoracic outlet syndrome diagnosis
033118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Holidays

Tinsel, Center City's Christmas pop-up bar, is back with snow globe drinks and a Santa throne
Tinsel PopUp Bar

Healthy Eating

Why people become vegans: The history, sex and science of a meatless existence
11202018_vegan_vegetables_Pexels

Health Stories

The woman who 'looked like a broken action figure' continues healing after near-death accident
Laura Brooks

Eagles

Eagles third quarter of the season report cards: Offense edition
120518CarsonWentz

Filming

No, someone didn’t crash a car into Rittenhouse Square on Tuesday
Rittenhouse fake crash

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved