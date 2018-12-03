Hootie & the Blowfish are reuniting for a tour and new album in 2019

After a 10-year hiatus, Hootie and the Blowfish have announced their Group Therapy Tour for 2019 that will hit 44 cities across the country, and a new album.

And if this couldn't get any better - or any more '90s - Barenaked Ladies, known for their hit "One Week," will be joining the tour.

The band appeared on the TODAY show Monday morning to discuss the new tour and album.

“We’re writing songs in the studio, we’re making a new album,” lead singer Darius Rucker told the TODAY Show. “We’re not doing it for us. We’re doing it for those people who used to plan their vacations around the Hootie & the Blowfish tour. When we play ‘Hold My Hand’ or ‘Let It Cry’ or ‘Only Wanna Be With You’…when you hear that crowd, sshhh. I’ll play it every night."

The group performed "Let Her Cry" and "Time" from their 16 times platinum album, "Cracked Rear View." The 2019 tour will mark the 25th anniversary of the album, released in 1995. It is the 19th best selling album of all time in the United States and was number one on the Billboard Top 200 five times in 1995.

The group went on hiatus in 2008 so that Rucker could focus on a solo career in country music. The band still plays together on occasion for charity events, but this tour will be the first since 2007 and their new record, with Universal Music Group Nashville, will be the latest in more than 15 years.

Rucker told AP News that the group plans to release a single in the spring, with the new album expected for the summer.

The tour kicks off on May 30 in Virginia Beach and will be coming to Camden on July 28. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 7 on LiveNation.

