WWE announces 3 Wells Fargo Center shows for week of WrestleMania

WrestleMania is never just that lone weekend in April; it's an experience that flows throughout the entire week, and on Wednesday, WWE announced the three additional events that will be held at the Wells Fargo Center to shape it.



It will be a wild few days in South Philadelphia as the shows coincide with the massive two-night WrestleMania headliner at Lincoln Financial Field.

The "go home" edition of "Friday Night SmackDown" takes place Friday, April 5. That will lead directly into WWE's annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Ahead of the first night of WrestleMania at the Linc, WWE's developmental promotion NXT will hold its "Stand & Deliver" show on Saturday, April 6, letting the stars of tomorrow set the stage for the big show across the street.

Then on Monday, April 8, the notorious "Monday Night RAW" after WrestleMania will occur.

Additionally, the WWE announced a partnership with Fanatics for a multiday fan and collector event in the heart of the city. More details on that will be revealed soon.

WrestleMania is returning to Philadelphia for the first time in what will be 25 years, and Philly's demand for it has been overwhelming.



When tickets went on sale back in August, more than 90,000 were purchased after the first day. That broke the all-time financial record for the event – set a year prior in Los Angeles at $21.5 million – and set a new record for day-one sales.

For the upcoming SmackDown, NXT and RAW shows, fans can register for a three-day ticket combo presale beginning Wednesday, November 15 at 10 a.m.

The general public sale for the ticket combo will follow on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Details on individual ticket sales will be announced soon.

