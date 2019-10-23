Yard House sports bar hiring ahead of opening at Willow Grove mall

Yard House, one of several new additions to the Willow Grove Park Mall, will begin hiring next week in preparation for an opening by the end of the year.

Mall operator PREIT announced in April that the Orlando-based sports bar would be opening in Willow Grove, becoming the second Yard House location in Pennsylvania and 80th nationwide.

Beginning Oct. 28, walk-in candidates can go to the location at 2500 W. Moreland Road to apply for more than 200 open positions, the restaurant said. Walk-ins will be accepted through November 15, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Yard House offers a menu of American staples and globally inspired flavors from salads and tacos to burgers, steaks, ribs and seafood. It also features more than 100 taps of American craft and import beer.

Hiring at Yard House comes as work continues on the mall's new full-service movie diner, which will feature 11 screens in an 1,100-seat complex.

Applications for open positions at Yard House can also be submitted online.