More News:

October 23, 2019

Yard House sports bar hiring ahead of opening at Willow Grove mall

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Jobs Restaurants
Yard House Willow Grove Source/PREIT

Yard House, an American sports bar with more than 100 beers on tap, will open at Willow Grove Park mall in winter 2019. The restaurant joins Studio Movie Grill, an 11-screen full service theater, as the mall looks to become an entertainment hub.

Yard House, one of several new additions to the Willow Grove Park Mall, will begin hiring next week in preparation for an opening by the end of the year.

Mall operator PREIT announced in April that the Orlando-based sports bar would be opening in Willow Grove, becoming the second Yard House location in Pennsylvania and 80th nationwide.

Beginning Oct. 28, walk-in candidates can go to the location at 2500 W. Moreland Road to apply for more than 200 open positions, the restaurant said. Walk-ins will be accepted through November 15, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Yard House offers a menu of American staples and globally inspired flavors from salads and tacos to burgers, steaks, ribs and seafood. It also features more than 100 taps of American craft and import beer.

Hiring at Yard House comes as work continues on the mall's new full-service movie diner, which will feature 11 screens in an 1,100-seat complex.

Applications for open positions at Yard House can also be submitted online.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Jobs Restaurants Willow Grove Willow Grove Park Beer Hiring Malls Employment

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

15 Sixers predictions for the 2019-20 season
Joel-Embiid-Sixers_102219_usat

Business

New Jersey's American Dream mega-mall to debut indoor Nickelodeon theme park, ice rink on Friday
112015_AmericanDreammall

Children's Health

Secondhand smoke exposure may harm children's developing eyesight
smoking cigarette

Eagles

How many leaks does it take to sink the Eagles? We're about to find out.
Doug-Pederson-eagles_102119_usat

Movies

'The Irishman' review: Scorsese's mob drama is worth the hype
The Irishman with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci

Food & Drink

Misconduct Tavern and Yards create Allen Iverson-inspired beer
Allen Iverson-inspired beer in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved