More News:

July 21, 2021

Man found bound, fatally shot in Yeadon parking lot, police say

The investigation into the Delaware County homicide remains ongoing

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
yeadon homicide investigation Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A fatal shooting victim was found in a parking lot across from the Fernwood Cemetery in Yeadon, Delaware County on July 21, 2021.

Authorities in Delaware County are investigating the death of a man who was found Wednesday morning with a fatal gunshot wound in a parking lot in Yeadon.

The victim was found in a warehouse lot off of Baltimore Pike, across from the Fernwood Cemetery. A heavy police presence was at the scene Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the man's body was found bound up, according to 6ABC.

Authorities did not identify the victim and no additional details were immediately provided.

The parking lot across from the cemetery is connected to a monument shop and an auto body repair shop.

An investigation into the apparent homicide remains ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Yeadon Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should be looking for Fletcher Cox trade opportunities
Eagles_Cowboys_Fletcher_Cox_sack_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022040.jpg

Sponsored

How to make a standout real estate offer
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Government

Kenney's refusal to declare gun violence a public emergency is 'a slap in the face,' activist says
Kenney Gun Violence

Children's Health

Living near green spaces boosts mental health of city children, study finds
Mental Health Green Spaces

Arts & Culture

Time Magazine names Philadelphia one of the world's 100 greatest places
Time Magazine World's Greatest Places 2021

Entertainment

The Philly Tailgate Games, with big prizes, to take place at Wells Fargo Center
Philly Tailgate Games at Wells Fargo Center

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 14! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved