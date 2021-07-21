Man found bound, fatally shot in Yeadon parking lot, police say

Authorities in Delaware County are investigating the death of a man who was found Wednesday morning with a fatal gunshot wound in a parking lot in Yeadon.

The victim was found in a warehouse lot off of Baltimore Pike, across from the Fernwood Cemetery. A heavy police presence was at the scene Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the man's body was found bound up, according to 6ABC.

Authorities did not identify the victim and no additional details were immediately provided.

The parking lot across from the cemetery is connected to a monument shop and an auto body repair shop.

An investigation into the apparent homicide remains ongoing.