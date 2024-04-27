12 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 5 of the 2024 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to make four selections in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Here are 15 guys who make sense.

• Brenden Rice, WR, USC: Rice's father is Jerry Rice, the best wide receiver in NFL history, in my opinion. It would be funny if the Eagles drafted him if for no other reason than that his father would have to choose whether to root for the Eagles or the 49ers if they faced off again in the playoffs. Rice had 45 catches for 791 yards (17.6 YPC) and 12 TDs in 2023. He is a big, strong, contested catch guy.

• Malik Washington, WR, Virginia: Washington finished fourth in the nation in receiving yards. He had 110 catches for 1426 yards (13.0 YPC) and 9 TDs. He produced at least 100 yards receiving in 10 of 12 games for a terrible Virginia team in 2023. Washington was a rare bright spot, but he also flew under the radar a bit. He is built like a running back, and he gets yards after the catch. He is also capable of making plays down the field from the slot.

• Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M: Smith is a versatile weapon who played some running back in addition to receiver at Texas A&M, and he averaged 15.0 yards per catch in 2023. If Kellen Moore is going to bring some creativity to the Eagles, Smith is a guy who can be effective on jet sweeps and other gadget'y plays.



• Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State: At 6'6, 231, Wilson is a huge freak of nature playing receiver. Wilson's career began at Arizona State, but he transferred to FSU for the 2022 season. In 2022, he had 43 catches for 897 yards and (20.9 YPC) and 5 TDs. In 2023, Wilson had a somewhat disappointing 41 catches for 617 yards (15.0 YPC) and 2 TDs. Wilson can play outside, but FSU also used him at times as a big slot. He can make plays down the field with his size (again, 20.9 YPC in 2022), but he's also a red zone target. He is a low-volume, big play receiver who would allow A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert to dominate targets, but would also be a unique player opposing defenses cannot ignore and would have to account for.

• Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona: McLaughlin had 45 catches for 528 yards and 4 TDs in 2023. He looks the part of a pro pass-catching tight end. However, he is undersized so it may take some time for him to develop into a good blocker, but he is thought to be willing to do the dirty work.



• Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State: Bell was a Swiss army knife in the Seminoles' offense, lining up at TE, in the slot, out wide, and in the backfield. Despite playing in an offense with RB Trey Benson and future NFL WRs Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, Bell managed to put up good production in 2023, catching 39 passes for 503 yards (11.9 YPC) and 2 TDs. He has some run after the catch ability.

• Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah: Laumea played RG his first two seasons at Utah, and RT over the last two. He doesn't have enough length to play tackle in the pros, but he'll be an intriguing OG prospect with a nasty streak.

• Beaux Limmer, OL, Arkansas: Limmer has played both at center and guard for Arkansas, and squat alert 🚨, he can squat 700 pounds. As we all know, squatting massive amounts of weight = Brotherly Shove success! Day 3 depth guy.

• Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College: Mahogany's calling card is that he's a mauler in the run game. He is probably a guard only, so he comes with limited versatility, and he had a torn ACL in 2022.



• Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas: Over the last two seasons, Ford has racked up 220 tackles (20.5 for loss), 3 sacks, 6 INTs, and 4 forced fumbles. In addition to his impressive production, Ford is thought of as an instinctive linebacker, which shows up in his spacial awareness in zone coverage.



• Nathaniel Watson, ILB, Mississippi State: Watson had a super productive final season, with 137 tackles, 10 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 2023. He showed off good speed running sideline-to-sideline in Senior Bowl practices, and obviously has some blitzing chops to have racked up 10 sacks. I like him as a run and hit WILL linebacker.



• James Williams, S/LB, Miami: Williams was a downhill, big-hitting enforcer in Miami's defense. In 2023, Williams has 73 tackles, an INT, 5 pass breakups, and 2 forced fumbles. The Eagles seem to be into hybrid players this offseason. They signed safety / slot corner hybrid Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and edge rusher / off-ball linebacker hybrid Zack Baun in free agency. Williams is a safety / linebacker who would make sense in a sub-package role.

