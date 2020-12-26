More News:

December 26, 2020

13-year-old New Jersey girl charged for murder as juvenile, police say

The girl was arrested Dec. 24 for allegedly shooting a man earlier this month

By Hannah Kanik
Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police arrested a 13-year-old girl for allegedly shooting a 35-year-old man in December.

A thirteen-year-old Jersey City girl is facing juvenile charges in the shooting death of a man earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutors said.

Niles Holmes, 35, was shot on Martin Luther King Drive and Wilkinson on December 10, Police said in a press release

The teen was arrested on Dec. 24 by Jersey City Police Officers. She was charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and related charges. 

Jersey City Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot at the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Wilkinson Avenue on Dec. 10.

Police said they found Holmes unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m.

After Holmes was shot, a second man, 24, was found near the scene with two graze wounds to the arm. Police said he had non life-threatening injuries and was also treated at the Jersey City Medical Center.


