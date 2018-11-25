2 guards shot, wounded at Philly after-hours club

Philadelphia police are investigating an incident that started with a dispute at an after-hours nightclub early on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, four men who were "causing a commotion" were escorted by security out of V.I.P. Afterhours Night Club, located at 35th and I Street in North Philadelphia around 5 a.m.

Allegedly the men refused to leave the front of the club and two security guards, both male, walked the group to their cars and physically put them inside the vehicles.

One of the men produced a gun and fired several shots at the guards, according to the AP.

The gunshot wounds were not considered life-threatening and the two guards, whose names have not been released, remain in stable condition, according to the Inquirer.

No arrests have been reported. No other details have been made available at this time.

