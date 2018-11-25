Here's why a bullet-ridden NYPD cruiser was on a Philadelphia-area expressway on Thanksgiving

Philadelphia police spotted something more out of the ordinary than traffic on a Philadelphia-area expressway this Thanksgiving.

A New York City police cruiser, riddled with bullet holes and a broken windshield, was on a city expressway just west of the city on Thursday morning when officers tried to stop it, only to have the driver flee. The car was later found abandoned in Chester County.

But the vehicle was apparently just a stolen prop taken from a film set working here in Philly.

It was apparently being used in the new film "17 Bridges," starring Black Panther's Chad Boseman, which has been filming some scenes in the area since September. We've spotted the movie in Rittenhouse and Chinatown.

No arrests had been made, according to the Associated Press.

