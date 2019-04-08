Kacey Musgraves takes home album of the year at 2019 ACM Awards

April 08, 2019
The Academy of Country Music held its awards show last night on CBS with host Reba McEntire.
During McEntire's opening monologue she called out the awards show for not having a female nominee in the Entertainer of the Year category. She said, "Do you know it snowed in Las Vegas just a few weeks ago? It was so cold, it froze us women out of Entertainer of the Year.”
This is the second year in a row that the awards show has not nominated a woman in the category, which was awarded to singer Keith Urban last night. Only eight women have won the award in its 48-year history.
Kacey Musgraves took home the top album prize again, after winning the Grammy and CMA for album of the year for "Golden Hour." This is only the third album to win a Grammy, CMA award, and ACM award. The only other two albums to receive all three awards were the “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack in 2000 and Taylor Swift’s “Fearless" in 2008. Musgraves also won for female artist of the year.
“The award goes out to any woman, or girl, or anybody, really, that is maybe being told that her perspective is too different to work," said Musgraves, who has not always been the most conventional country singer, as she accepted the award.
The night saw predominately male wins. Only three women would go on to win awards last night, including female artist of the year Ashley McBryde, Nicolle Galyon for co-writing “Tequilla” for country duo Dan + Shay, and Musgraves.
See below for a full list of the 2019 nominees and winners, who are in italics.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Christ Stapleton
Keith Urban
Album of the Year
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Eric Church, Desperate Man
Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 2
Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour
Dierks Bentley, The Mountain
Song of the Year
Cole Swindell, “Break Up in the End”
Chris Stapleton, “Broken Halos””
Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Kacey Musgraves, “Space Cowboy”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Russell Dickerson, “Yours”
Single of the Year
Jake Owen, “Down to the Honky Tonk”
Kane Brown, “Heaven”
Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Luke Bryan, “Most People Are Good”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
LANCO
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Midland
Songwriter of the Year
Ross Cooperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osbourne
Video of the Year
“Babe” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
“Burn Out” Midland
“Burning Man” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Drunk Girl” Chris Janson
“Shoot Me Straight” Brothers Osborne
“Tequila” Dan + Shay
Music Event of the Year
“Burning Man” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Drowns the Whiskey” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” David Lee Murphy feat. Kenny Chesney
“Keeping Score” Dan + Shay feat. Kelly Clarkson
“Meant to Be” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
New Female Artist of the Year
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.