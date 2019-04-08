Kacey Musgraves takes home album of the year at 2019 ACM Awards

The Academy of Country Music held its awards show last night on CBS with host Reba McEntire.

During McEntire's opening monologue she called out the awards show for not having a female nominee in the Entertainer of the Year category. She said, "Do you know it snowed in Las Vegas just a few weeks ago? It was so cold, it froze us women out of Entertainer of the Year.”

This is the second year in a row that the awards show has not nominated a woman in the category, which was awarded to singer Keith Urban last night. Only eight women have won the award in its 48-year history.

Kacey Musgraves took home the top album prize again, after winning the Grammy and CMA for album of the year for "Golden Hour." This is only the third album to win a Grammy, CMA award, and ACM award. The only other two albums to receive all three awards were the “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack in 2000 and Taylor Swift’s “Fearless" in 2008. Musgraves also won for female artist of the year.



“The award goes out to any woman, or girl, or anybody, really, that is maybe being told that her perspective is too different to work," said Musgraves, who has not always been the most conventional country singer, as she accepted the award.

The night saw predominately male wins. Only three women would go on to win awards last night, including female artist of the year Ashley McBryde, Nicolle Galyon for co-writing “Tequilla” for country duo Dan + Shay, and Musgraves.

See below for a full list of the 2019 nominees and winners, who are in italics.



Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Christ Stapleton

Keith Urban

Album of the Year

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Eric Church, Desperate Man

Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 2

Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

Dierks Bentley, The Mountain

Song of the Year

Cole Swindell, “Break Up in the End”

Chris Stapleton, “Broken Halos””

Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Kacey Musgraves, “Space Cowboy”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

﻿Russell Dickerson, “Yours”

Single of the Year

Jake Owen, “Down to the Honky Tonk”

Kane Brown, “Heaven”

Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Luke Bryan, “Most People Are Good”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

LANCO

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Midland

Songwriter of the Year

Ross Cooperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osbourne

Video of the Year

“Babe” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift

“Burn Out” Midland

“Burning Man” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Drunk Girl” Chris Janson

“Shoot Me Straight” Brothers Osborne

“Tequila” Dan + Shay

Music Event of the Year

“Burning Man” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Drowns the Whiskey” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” David Lee Murphy feat. Kenny Chesney

“Keeping Score” Dan + Shay feat. Kelly Clarkson

“Meant to Be” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.