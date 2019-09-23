From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Fleabag,' here are the 2019 Emmy winners

September 23, 2019
"Game of Thrones" led the way, winning 12 Emmys and Amazon Prime series, "Fleabag," won for best comedic series, during the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday night.
"Game of Thrones," which ended its final season on HBO on a controversial note, won for best drama series and best supporting actor for Peter Dinklage. The series was just ahead of another HBO favorite, "Chernobyl," which won 10 awards, including best limited series, directing for a limited series, and writing for a limited series.
"Fleabag," the British comedy-drama, won the most awards for a comedy, with creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge taking home best actress, and the show getting wins for best writing, best directing, and best comedy series.
Other streaming platform wins went to Netflix's "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" for best television movie, while Amazon's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won best supporting actor and actress in a comedy for co-stars Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein.
Michelle Williams won best actress in a limited series for FX's "Fosse/Verdon." In her acceptance speech, she not only thanked FX for giving her equal pay but encouraged others to do so, too.
"Next time a woman — and especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart — tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her."
Jason Bateman won best directing in a drama for Netflix series "Ozark," beating out three nominations for "Game of Thrones," including an episode directed by creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. No one was more surprised than Bateman, and Twitter had a bit of a field day with his shocked reaction.
That candid reaction tho.— Akhil (@ahKill__) September 23, 2019
Jason Bateman with serious Michael Bluth vibes. 👍🏼❤️ #ArrestedDevelopment https://t.co/4UYoqMFq7T
Other winners included a posthumous award to Anthony Bourdain for "Parts Unknown," Bill Hader won best actor in a comedy for "Barry," and "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" won best variety talk series and writing for a variety series.
Here is the full list of winners for the 71st Emmy Awards Show:
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Jesse Armstrong, “Succession”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“Chernobyl” (HBO)
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl”
Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
Johan Renck, “Chernobyl”
Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)
Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Fleabag” (Amazon Prime)
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Queer Eye” (Netflix)
“United Shades Of America with Kamau Bell” (CNN)
RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear”(ABC)
“Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool” (CBS)
“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” (CNN)
Hisham Abed, “Queer Eye”
“State of the Union”
Chris O’Dowd, “State of the Union”
Rosamund Pike, “State of the Union”
"Creating Saturday Night Live”
“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”
Thom Zimny, “Springsteen on Broadway”
Hannah Gadsby, “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette”
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.