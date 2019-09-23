From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Fleabag,' here are the 2019 Emmy winners

"Game of Thrones" led the way, winning 12 Emmys and Amazon Prime series, "Fleabag," won for best comedic series, during the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

"Game of Thrones," which ended its final season on HBO on a controversial note, won for best drama series and best supporting actor for Peter Dinklage. The series was just ahead of another HBO favorite, "Chernobyl," which won 10 awards, including best limited series, directing for a limited series, and writing for a limited series.

"Fleabag," the British comedy-drama, won the most awards for a comedy, with creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge taking home best actress, and the show getting wins for best writing, best directing, and best comedy series.

Other streaming platform wins went to Netflix's "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" for best television movie, while Amazon's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won best supporting actor and actress in a comedy for co-stars Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein.

Michelle Williams won best actress in a limited series for FX's "Fosse/Verdon." In her acceptance speech, she not only thanked FX for giving her equal pay but encouraged others to do so, too.

"Next time a woman ⁠— and especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart ⁠— tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her."

Jason Bateman won best directing in a drama for Netflix series "Ozark," beating out three nominations for "Game of Thrones," including an episode directed by creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. No one was more surprised than Bateman, and Twitter had a bit of a field day with his shocked reaction.

Other winners included a posthumous award to Anthony Bourdain for "Parts Unknown," Bill Hader won best actor in a comedy for "Barry," and "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" won best variety talk series and writing for a variety series.

Here is the full list of winners for the 71st Emmy Awards Show:

Best Drama

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Lead Actress, Drama

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Directing for a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Lead Actor, Drama

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Supporting Actress, Drama

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Director for a Variety Series

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Writing for a Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Best Limited Series

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

Lead Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Directing for a Limited Series

Johan Renck, “Chernobyl”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Reality Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Television Movie

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

Lead Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Lead Actress, Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Lead Actor, Comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Director for a Comedy Series

Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag”

Writing for a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Guest Actor, Comedy

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Guest Actress, Comedy

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Comedy

“Fleabag” (Amazon Prime)

Guest Actor, Drama

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Guest Actress, Drama

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Structured Reality Program

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Unstructured Reality Program

“United Shades Of America with Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Reality Host

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Variety Special (live)

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear”(ABC)

Variety Special (taped)

“Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool” (CBS)

Informational Series or Special

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” (CNN)

Directing for a Reality Program

Hisham Abed, “Queer Eye”

Best Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

“State of the Union”

Outstanding Actor, Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Chris O’Dowd, “State of the Union”

Outstanding Actress, Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Rosamund Pike, “State of the Union”

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

"Creating Saturday Night Live”

Short Form Variety Series

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

Directing for a Variety Special

Thom Zimny, “Springsteen on Broadway”

Writing for a Variety Special

Hannah Gadsby, “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette”

